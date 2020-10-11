Happy Birthday Karan Kundra: Here are 5 Notable Works of the Actor

Actor Karan Kundra who became famous after his roles in many television serials celebrates his birthday on 11 October. He has moved on to the big screen now with his latest film being Netflix’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan attained fame after portraying the role of Arjun Punj in Ekta Kapoor's show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He was also part of the popular Roadies and did host three seasons of Gumrah: End of Innocence. Karan has also participated in the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at five of his most notable projects.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai

This soap opera aired between January and September 2009 starred Kundra as the lead. He played the role of the son of a business tycoon who is jailed for some reason. The serial traced his journey where it was revealed he had fallen in love in the past and what led to his predicament. Kritika Kamra played the role of his love interest Aarohi, while Rakshanda Khan essayed the role of his lawyer Ganga Rai. The show was well-received by the audiences.

Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai

Another series by Ekta Kapoor, which was aired from 2009 to 2010, saw Karan essay the role of Veeru, a chauffeur and protege of a powerful lawyer Kunal. Veeru helps out two sisters Kanchan and Shamoli in getting a job at the lawyer’s house. A love triangle builds up between Shamoli, Veeru and Kunal. Things get more interesting when Kanchan falls in love with Veeru.

Horror Story

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, this was Karan’s debut on the big screen. The 2013 film revolved around a night spent by seven youngsters in a haunted hotel. It was based on the Stephen King short story 1408. The story followed the seven friends who reunite in a local pub to celebrate the farewell of Neel (Karan) and decide to explore an abandoned hotel that was originally a mental asylum for the criminally insane.

1921

Another project by Vikram Bhatt that starred Karan Kundra, 1921 is a horror story that also had Zareen Khan in the lead. It saw Karan play an aspiring musician who is asked to take care of a wealthy man's mansion in return for being funded for his music studies. However, he soon gets tangled in the supernatural.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Karan plays the role of DJ Teja Gujjar in this film headlined by Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. He is a rapper based in the NCR region. In the film, DJ Teja is the boyfriend of Kubra Sait, a friend of Bhumi’s. Later on, we see him as part of a love triangle involving Sait and Bhumi.