Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: These Sizzling Style Statements By Kareena Deserve Tareefan

Be it an outing with her girl squad in Dubai or flaunting Manish Malhotra's Lehenga on the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sets both her fashion standards and heels high.She is a muse to the top designers as she adorns every attire with panache.With her jaw dropping fashion statements and sartorial choices we still cant get over her maternity clothing and her airport looks.From her Irresistor oversized sunglasses to Gucci tote bags, she definitely has earned some Tareefan.She keeps the world guessing about her next fashion move as she breaks the stereotype by not being on social media.Today marks the birthday of the biggest style icon and here are times when she owned the stage in real and reel.