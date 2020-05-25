Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Karthi: 5 Soulful Tracks Featuring the Actor

On Karthi's birthday, lets revisit some of the most cherished tracks from his films.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 25, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Happy Birthday Karthi: 5 Soulful Tracks Featuring the Actor
Karthi in 'Kaithi'

Tamil actor Karthik Sivakumar, popularly known by his stage name Karthi, was born on May 25. Sivakumar is the youngest brother of actor Suriya. He began his career as an assistant director with Mani Ratnam.

Karthi’s acting journey began with the movie Paruthiveeran, released in 2007. He has also worked in Aayirathil Oruvan, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla and Siruthai. Some of his hits include Madras, Oopiri, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kadaikutty Singam and Kaithi.

Jugni

The song from the movie Kaatru Veliyidai was composed by music maestro AR Rahman. The track was sung by Tejinder Singh, Raja Kumari and Shikara.

Laali Laali

This song from the movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru features Karthi and Rakul Preet and describes their happiness of welcoming a child in their home. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and music composition was by Ghibran.

Iragai Poley

The song from the movie Naan Mahaan Alla features Karthi and Kajal Aggarwal. The song depicts the cute and romantic moments of the relationship. The song is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Thuli Thuli

The soulful track from the movie Paiya was picturised on Tamannah Bhatia and Karthi. Sung by Haricharan, the music composition was by Yuvan Shankar Raja. In the song, Karthi can be seen thinking about his dream girl.

Sevatha Pulla

Composed by Ghibran, the track starring Karthi and Rakul Preet talks about love. The song is composed by Ghibran.

