Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 Best Instagram Pictures of the Actor

Kartik Aaryan was born on November 22, 1990, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Now a full-time actor, Aaryan first relocated to Navi Mumbai to pursue an engineering degree in biotechnology. He made his acting debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After years of struggle in Bollywood, he starred in Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety and there has been no looking back for the actor since.

He has a family of doctors. His father is a paediatrician, while mother is a gynaecologist. His sister too is a doctor. But Kartik chose to be an actor since the beginning. After his recent roles, Aaryan is now touted as the national crush of India. As he turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of the best Instagram pictures:

A Morning like this: Kartik Aaryan started the Body Hair or Body Bare debate in India and made it a success. However, the actor himself can give a tough competition to anyone with his looks, leave alone the body. The attitude and style are enough to keep it up for anyone.

Diwali Vibes: The Luka Chuppi actor can don every look with perfection. Be it ethnic or casual, contemporary or traditional, Aaryan can rock it all with the intense look. Here is how the actor rolls it while being traditional.

Messy boss: Kartik Aaryan has signed a number of endorsements in the recent days, and his social media is proof to that. However, even while endorsing a product, the actor leaves no chance to turn the heat on. With messy hair, and a monochrome look, Aaryan knows how to give a glow to any picture.

Never be grey: The actor aces it up completely in black and white pictures. With a denim jacket on his white shirt, even a simple intense look by Aaryan can end up in garnering a thousand likes. Just because, he “choose to not be Grey.”

Waking up like this: The actor, who is quite active on social media, has not left a chance to show off his morning looks. Before the shooting of his upcoming movie Pati, Patni aur Woh, the actor posted this picture straight out of his bed.

