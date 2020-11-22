Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 Social Media Posts That Prove His Sense of Humour is on Point

Kartik Aaryan is ringing in his 30th birthday on November 22, 2020. The actor has given back-to-back blockbuster films in a career spanning less than a decade. With his dapper looks, impeccable dance moves and brilliant acting skills, Kartik has won millions of hearts across the globe. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour.

Kartik is very active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his unmissable comic timing. During the nationwide lockdown, he started his own talk show known as Koki Poochega. He named the show after his nickname Koki and the show was well received and much loved by his fans and followers. The witty side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram posts.

On his birthday, let’s look back at some of his most hilarious posts on Instagram:

Kartik used a very popular meme from one of the most hilarious scenes from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The scene between Raj Pal Yadav as a scared monk and Akshay Kumar continues to leave the audience in splits. Kartik, in a jovial way, reminded fans of the classic gag posting on the occasion of Holi.

The 21 Days Meme was epic and relatable during the first lockdown phase in the country. One of the most popular and trending memes was inspired from another funny scene from Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav’s Phir Hera Pheri. Kartik used this popular online sensation in a bid to also raise awareness among people.

Kartik seemed to be abiding by the safety rules rather too seriously. He flaunted his hilarious precautionary measures to stay safe, covering his face completely. To give a unique twist, he also donned a pair of glasses on top of his sweater. While captioning the picture, he quipped, “Safety first!!”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kartik continued with his shenanigans at home. He shared another hilarious look on Instagram. In the goofy picture, he asked fans to inquire if he can patent his hairstyle. To end his post, he added the hashtag #HairlikeKartikAaryan2.0.

Kartik treated his fans to a picture where he was seen eating from a bowl of fruit. The photo showed him dressed in a grey suit. He once again came up with an apt and interesting caption. He wrote,“Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal khaya. Aap logon ne kya khaya (This morning, I had fruits of patience for breakfast. What did you have)?”

Read: Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Here's a Playlist of His 5 Hit Songs

Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan!