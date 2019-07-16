Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 Times the Style Diva's Instagram Game Was on Point
As Katrina Kaif rings in her 36th Birthday, we bring to you five pictures where she nailed the Instagram game.
Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif renowned for her performance in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and Singh is Kinng turns a year older today. Currently, in Mexico to celebrate her 36th birthday with her close ones, Katrina is loved for her sweetness and down to earth nature. Besides being appreciated for her roles, Katrina also owns an amazing Instagram account to keep her fans updated.
So as Katrina rings in her 36th Birthday, we bring to you five pictures where she nailed the Instagram game:
When she gave us some major fashion inspiration:
Dressed in Reebok black active wear, Katrina looks gorgeous as she pose for a photograph. She is giving all us some much needed inspiration for our daily gym looks.
From her exotic vacation in Mexico:
In this picture, the Bharat actress could be seen standing by the beach. She looks breathtaking as she sports a blue bikini. This photograph is from her ongoing vacation in Mexico.
When she channeled some major girl boss vibes:
In this picture, Katrina could be seen wearing a striped black and white suit. She complimented the outfit with big hoops and messy ponytail. Even her makeup seems to be natural.
When she proved that she is a desi girl at heart:
In this picture, Katrina looks elegant wearing an orange floral saree. She surely knows how to embrace her Indian side. Keeping her accessories to minimum, Kat completely slayed the desi girl vibe.
The Floral Queen
Katrina looks adorable as she plays with her floral dress. She completed the outfit with wavy hair and heavy smoky eyes. The picture was captioned "फूलों से भरा भारत "
