Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Her 5 Adorable Moments During Lockdown

Born on July 16, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been giving multiple movies, one after another. Currently known as one of the highest-paid actresses in B-Town, Katrina made her cinema debut in 2003-movie Boom, which failed to create magic commercially. However, she returned with 2005-movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and has been ruling ever since with hits like Namastey London, Rajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from winning our hearts with her acting on-screen, Katrina has also been a favorite among netizens. Even after being a late entrant to Instagram, the Dhoom 3 actress completely reigned the platform with her quirky captions and creative content. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actress continued entertaining the audience with her posts.

On her birthday, here’s looking back at times when she made us love her a little more than always:

1. Throwback to say thank you: Just recently, Katrina earned 40 million followers on Instagram. She thanked each one of her fans and friends with a cute throwback video capturing her journey on the social media platform since she made her account in 2017.

2. Some cooking at home: During COVID-19 lockdown, everyone loved to explore the inner chef within them, trying new recipes every now and then. Katrina was no different in the matter. Just like most of us, she also spent some time in the kitchen.

3. Pancakes or Fun cakes: The Bharat actress, who lives in Mumbai with her sister Isabelle, celebrated the Siblings Day donning the chef’s hat. The sister made pancakes, a little out of shape, and proudly flaunted them on social media.

We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif

4. Household chores and how: If you think being a celebrity means no work at all, Katrina is probably here to break all the misconceptions. The actress shared a picture of her cleaning the house during the lockdown days.

5. Creativity at its best: After reading the above posts, if Katrina’s lockdown phase looked like a ‘All work, No play’ mood to you, here’s something to change your mind. The actress also worked on her creative side during these days.

‍♂️ Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday

Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.