Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Here Are Ten Lessons That The Actress Taught Us About Life And Love

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has grabbed as many headlines for her work, as she has for her love life. In her fifteen-year-long career in Bollywood, the actress has been in some very high-profile relationships and gone through several publicized break-ups. Kaif’s first and most talked about relationship was with Salman Khan, and although she rarely opened up about it, it had served as fodder for many gossip columns, especially when the actress left Khan for Ranbir Kapoor.

Her relationship with Kapoor began on a sordid note, as Kapoor’s then-girlfriend, Deepika Padukone, alluded that Kapoor had cheated on her with Kaif. While Kaif maintained a dignified silence on the matter, the B-town couple soon won over the public love, with their holiday photos surfacing online, as well as their hit film, Rajneeti, together. However, this relationship too was not for keeps and Kaif again went through another publicized break-up. In more recent news reports, the actress has been linked to actor Vicky Kaushal.

Through the many ups-and-downs of her private life that Kaif has navigated with grace despite being under constant scrutiny in the public eye, the actress has also talked candidly about lessons life and love have taught her. As Kaif turns 38-year-old today, here are ten such wise lessons from Katrina Kaif, that should definitely find a place in your relationship manual.

Give Each Other Space in A Relationship

While talking to a news site, Katrina said that many people judge themselves based on how much love or care they receive from their partners. As a result, their relationships suffer, and their self-worth takes a beating, which is not a good thing.

She said that in a good relationship partners should not be co-dependent and choose to stay as a couple for love. When that happens, the camaraderie and space of comfort between them summons more admiration and respect.

Don’t Be Awkward With Your Exes and Their Girlfriends

While talking to India Today, Katrina said she continues to share a good professional and personal relationship with Salman Khan and his family. Despite a very public romance and separation from Ranbir Kapoor, the two remain on friendly terms. They even finished and promoted Jagga Jasoos amicably, post their break-up.

When asked how she feels in their presence, she said that she does not feel awkward and does not carry any complex thoughts or negativity towards them. She said that all her experiences have taught her something, so why would she want to feel weird in anyone’s presence? On the contrary, she would rather smile, laugh, have a good talk and keep it easy, instead of keeping a sad face.

She has no ill will against any of Ranbir’s girlfriends. Be it talking well about Alia Bhatt or going to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage reception, Kat is all about letting bygones be bygones.

Keep Your Private Life Private

Katrina never speaks openly about her personal life. No matter the media speculations, the actress always chooses to not engage in those conversations.

Maintain Your Own Identity

After her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina looks better than ever. She is happy, joyous, and working towards many new achievements. Separations are extremely distressing, and every time one goes through them, it almost feels like the world is tearing down. They were together for a very long time, and just when the public thought that they would get hitched, they called it quits. It was a bad phase for Katrina, but she never gave up on herself.

One of the most important lessons Katrina taught us about break-ups was when she talked to PinkVilla about how it was unfair to depend on someone else for our own happiness. She also explained how you need to form your own identity and not rely on your partner for one. “I have learnt that you must protect and maintain your identity. Your self-worth comes from within and not from another person. You come into this world alone, and you leave alone. I’m not saying be guarded in love. Love with all your heart. But I know now that nobody else makes your identity,” said the actress.

Follow Your Gut Feeling

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Katrina talked about how she had taken her relationships one day at a time, and had always followed her gut feeling. “There’s nothing hard or easy. But, a relationship should feel right to you. It would help if you took it one day at a time. I feel every experience has only helped me; I don’t think relationships can weaken or empty you emotionally," she said.

Do Not Let A Relationship Consume You

The actress agreed that she let her relationship overwhelm her work. “There was another phase which came. It was a phase where I let go, and I was consumed and taken over by my relationship."

While talking to Neha Dhupia on her talk show, the actress spoke about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she added that she doesn’t regret letting her work take a back seat but is ready to get back on track now. “The relationship became my center, and I was content. I don’t say that regretfully. But, what I did in that, maybe which in hindsight you learn from, is I let a lot of things I was working on, slide a bit,” Katrina said.

Build Your Own Life After Relationships End

Katrina said in previous interviews that she wished to concentrate on herself and rebuild her own life instead of concentrating on the person with whom the relationship ended. “After my last relationship ended, I was compelled to examine many things about myself and my life and the way I was living," she said.

“I had to crack before I could proceed to rebuild myself. First, I had to unwind and feel everything that had happened. Then, I had to take full accountability for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better,” she added.

Let Relationships Happen Organically

In a recent interview, the actress spoke some words of wisdom that her mother had said to her, “One thing that helped me when I was at my lowest was something my mom told me that so many girls and women go through a similar thing; you feel you are alone, but you are not. So that thought was very comforting,” said the actress.

When asked if she would be reluctant towards dating someone from the industry once again, the actress’s reply confirmed that she isn’t that easy to break, “I have no preconceived ideas and opinions regarding relationships. I know that it has to happen organically.”

Take Solo Trips

Katrina believes that solo trips can be all fun and relaxing if you do it right. In addition, such trips give you time to self-reflect, allowing you to chill at the same time. So, go for such a trip once in a while.

Make Dogs Your Companion

Katrina feels that in case you still feel lonely witnessing a lot many couples around, shout-out to your best buddy, your dog. Tip: If you don’t have pets, you can go to pet-friendly cafes where you will find your company.

