Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: A Look at Simple Yet Classic Looks of the Gorgeous Actress

Keerthy Suresh, the national award-winning actress, is among the most grounded celebrities. From sharing no-makeup selfies on Instagram to keeping all things simple, her elegant looks have amazed the fans. The actress is not only known as one of the most talented actresses of South cinema, but she is also known for her sartorial choices.

On her birthday, let’s have a look at some simple yet classic looks of the gorgeous actress.

Recently, the actress broke the internet with her gorgeous smile as she posed for the camera. She even penned down the benefits of a smile in the caption which reads, “A simple act of smiling can do more for you than you can think! Just a simple smile makes you much more beautiful than you already are. There’s no better way to break the ice than with a smile!”

While going through her social media handle, it seems like the actress underwent a drastic weight loss transformation post her appearance in her National-Award winning film Mahanati. Take a look:

Keerthy, who is a fitness enthusiast, amazed everyone with her stunning body transformation. She even keeps posting video and pictures from her Yoga session. Earlier, she posted a video where she can be seen doing 150 Surya Namaskar. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar. Aiming for 200 next! Can’t express how buoyant and refreshing it is. To those who aren’t aware, it enlightens all your chakras, boosts your immunity and increases blood circulation.”

From her saree outings to her no-makeup looks, the actress loves to keep it simple yet elegant. The actress shared a no-filter picture on Instagram as she got candid during the Onam celebrations and her fans couldn’t stop appreciating her.

Meanwhile, the actress is prepping up for her upcoming romantic film Rang De with actor Nithiin. She will be also seen in Good Luck Sakhi whose teaser has already been released on the internet.