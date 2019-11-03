Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner: 5 Pictures that Prove that She's Ruling the Insta-game

Kendall Jenner reportedly earns $16m a year from paid Instagram posts. On her 24th birthday, here are 5 best pictures which prove that she knows her Insta-game way too well.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 3, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner: 5 Pictures that Prove that She's Ruling the Insta-game
Image: Instagram

Model Kendall Jenner is celebrating her 24th birthday on November 3. The Kardashian sister is a sought-after model who regularly walks the ramp for major fashion brands.

Interestingly, many would assume that being a part of the famous Kardashian family played a big role in her success as a model. On the contrary, she got through Chanel with immense hard work and dedication as Karl Lagerfeld didn't know who she is.

In an interview with Harper Bazaar, the fashion mogul had said, "I didn't even know she was in it (Keeping Up With The Kardashians). I saw it when it was only her sisters and she was, like, a baby."

"Yes, no past, but a good future. There was a good feeling coming from her. And I don't see that with everybody! There is something very warm, human, and sweet about her," he added.

Kendall keeps her followers hooked to her Instagram profile with the hottest pictures. According to Metro News, she earns $16m a year from paid Instagram posts. So, let's take a look at 5 best pictures which prove that she knows her Insta-game way too well.

The Forest Fairy

In a dress which is seemingly made of golden feathers and crowned with golden antlers, Kendall looks nothing less than a character from a fairy tale.

View this post on Instagram

forest fairy and friends

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Bloody Mary

This Kardashian sister definitely knows how to have fun while working. Wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Kendall looks like a happy fireball.

It's no secret

Kendall is a proud Victoria's Angel and she has been gracing the ramp since 2015 (yes, she was just 20).

View this post on Instagram

always an honor ✨ @victoriassecret

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The ultimate witch

Kendall is fond of witches more than fairies and this is quite evident through her Halloween costumes. She posted the picture with a caption and it reads, "not a costume, a lifestyle".

View this post on Instagram

not a costume, a lifestyle

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

That inner peace

Kendall can kill anyone with envy with her height and that figure. She is the tallest of her five sisters and is indeed making the most of it.

View this post on Instagram

inner peace is the mission

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram