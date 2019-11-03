Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner: 5 Pictures that Prove that She's Ruling the Insta-game

Model Kendall Jenner is celebrating her 24th birthday on November 3. The Kardashian sister is a sought-after model who regularly walks the ramp for major fashion brands.

Interestingly, many would assume that being a part of the famous Kardashian family played a big role in her success as a model. On the contrary, she got through Chanel with immense hard work and dedication as Karl Lagerfeld didn't know who she is.

In an interview with Harper Bazaar, the fashion mogul had said, "I didn't even know she was in it (Keeping Up With The Kardashians). I saw it when it was only her sisters and she was, like, a baby."

"Yes, no past, but a good future. There was a good feeling coming from her. And I don't see that with everybody! There is something very warm, human, and sweet about her," he added.

Kendall keeps her followers hooked to her Instagram profile with the hottest pictures. According to Metro News, she earns $16m a year from paid Instagram posts. So, let's take a look at 5 best pictures which prove that she knows her Insta-game way too well.

The Forest Fairy

In a dress which is seemingly made of golden feathers and crowned with golden antlers, Kendall looks nothing less than a character from a fairy tale.

Bloody Mary

This Kardashian sister definitely knows how to have fun while working. Wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Kendall looks like a happy fireball.

It's no secret

Kendall is a proud Victoria's Angel and she has been gracing the ramp since 2015 (yes, she was just 20).

The ultimate witch

Kendall is fond of witches more than fairies and this is quite evident through her Halloween costumes. She posted the picture with a caption and it reads, "not a costume, a lifestyle".

That inner peace

Kendall can kill anyone with envy with her height and that figure. She is the tallest of her five sisters and is indeed making the most of it.

