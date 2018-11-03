GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics

In honor of Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday, we rounded up some of the epic style moments from her past till date and the transformation will make you want to pick your jaws from the floor. Keep up!

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner!
From being a cheerleader in her teens to being the style maven today, Kendall Jenner, the world’s highest paid super model turns 23! Kendall is undoubtedly the biggest fashionista for the Gen X, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!

Known for her effortless fashion statements, Kendall’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie draw inspiration from her style. Imagine!

Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Kendall has a mammoth $22 million riding on her every year. Thanks to her 95.7 Million Instagram followers.

On her 23rd birthday, Kendall and Kylie are launching an accessory line starting at $7 which will be sold on Walmart as announced on Instagram.

Over the years her style evolved from wearing body-con mini dresses to classy silhouettes, no wonder she is Victoria’s Secret super model.
We have rounded up some of her most talked about style moments.

Keep up!


















kj

kj7

kj16

kj18

kj19

View this post on Instagram

Cannes ✨ #kendalljenner #lovethislook @kendalljenner

A post shared by Kendall Jenner (@kendallstreetstyl) on



kj14

kj13

kj12

kj11

kj10





























View this post on Instagram

last night ❤️ @victoriassecret

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
