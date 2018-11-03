English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
In honor of Kendall Jenner's 23rd birthday, we rounded up some of the epic style moments from her past till date and the transformation will make you want to pick your jaws from the floor. Keep up!
Happy Birthday, Kendall Jenner!
Loading...
From being a cheerleader in her teens to being the style maven today, Kendall Jenner, the world’s highest paid super model turns 23! Kendall is undoubtedly the biggest fashionista for the Gen X, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!
Known for her effortless fashion statements, Kendall’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie draw inspiration from her style. Imagine!
Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Kendall has a mammoth $22 million riding on her every year. Thanks to her 95.7 Million Instagram followers.
On her 23rd birthday, Kendall and Kylie are launching an accessory line starting at $7 which will be sold on Walmart as announced on Instagram.
Over the years her style evolved from wearing body-con mini dresses to classy silhouettes, no wonder she is Victoria’s Secret super model.
We have rounded up some of her most talked about style moments.
Keep up!
Known for her effortless fashion statements, Kendall’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie draw inspiration from her style. Imagine!
Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Kendall has a mammoth $22 million riding on her every year. Thanks to her 95.7 Million Instagram followers.
On her 23rd birthday, Kendall and Kylie are launching an accessory line starting at $7 which will be sold on Walmart as announced on Instagram.
Over the years her style evolved from wearing body-con mini dresses to classy silhouettes, no wonder she is Victoria’s Secret super model.
We have rounded up some of her most talked about style moments.
Keep up!
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- Krunal Pandya in Line for Debut as Windies Return to Scene of Historic World T20 Triumph
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...