Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics

From being a cheerleader in her teens to being the style maven today, Kendall Jenner, the world’s highest paid super model turns 23! Kendall is undoubtedly the biggest fashionista for the Gen X, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!Known for her effortless fashion statements, Kendall’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie draw inspiration from her style. Imagine!Ranked among the top 10 highest paid models in the world, Kendall has a mammoth $22 million riding on her every year. Thanks to her 95.7 Million Instagram followers.On her 23rd birthday, Kendall and Kylie are launching an accessory line starting at $7 which will be sold on Walmart as announced on Instagram.Over the years her style evolved from wearing body-con mini dresses to classy silhouettes, no wonder she is Victoria’s Secret super model.We have rounded up some of her most talked about style moments.Keep up!