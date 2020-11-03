Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner: Some of Her Best Instagram Posts

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters own the Instagram influencing era with their record breaking followers and impactful posts. Last month, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday and posted pictures from the beach party on her social media. This time, it is her sister Kendall Jenner, turning 25 on November 3, who is entertaining her fans with her party pictures.

The 25-year-old model hosted her birthday party at Harriet's Rooftop at Hotel 1 in West Hollywood, which was attended by Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber, and more. It was Kendall’s Halloween-cum-birthday party, where the host dressed up as Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire.

Take a look at some of the pictures that prove Kendall leads a diva life:

1. As the United States prepared itself for the most crucial elections, Kendall used her Halloween-cum-Birthday party costume to urge voters to cast their ballot. Holding a flag that said Vote, Kendall captioned the image, “’don’t call me babe’ happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!”

2. Straight from the lockdown, in this image Kendall gives a glimpse of her quarantine hobby, which was playing on Nintendo Switch with a little skincare routine.

3. Just like most of us, even Kendall’s plans were cancelled this year, thanks to coronavirus. The model who has been making her red carpet appearances at the MET Gala, posted some throwback images from the previous years.

4. Posing for Chaos Sixty Nine poster book’s fifth issue, Kendall channelled her inner Chanel model. In this classy look, the model is wearing a Chanel creation with a creative hairdo.

5. Who doesn’t love a beach day? For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it is always about holidays and some family time. In this throwback beach pictures, Kendall looks breath-taking in her bikini. In another picture, she can be seen chilling with sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Happy birthday Kendall Jenner.