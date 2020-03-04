Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Khaled Hosseini: A Look at Some of the Best Works by the Noted Author

From The Kite Runner to A Thousand Splendid Suns, here are the most popular works of the Afghan-American novelist.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 4, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Happy Birthday Khaled Hosseini: A Look at Some of the Best Works by the Noted Author
The Afghan-American novelist, Khaled Hosseini will be turning 56 on March 4. Once a doctor in California, Khaled gave up his practice in medicine after the success of his first novel, The Kite Runner.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Khaled has based most of his works in Afghanistan, featuring an Afghan as the protagonist. However, his family moved to France and then to the United States. Interestingly, the author did not visit his birth country until the age of 36, after his family left Afghanistan when he was 11.

The author has been based in the US since the age of 15. However, he did not know English when he first arrived in the country.

On his birthday, here's a look at some of his famous works:

The Kite Runner: Khaled published his first novel in 2003. The story revolves around Amir, a young boy from Kabul, who takes the audience through various events of Afghanistan’s past, including the fall of the monarchy, the exodus of refugees and the rise of the Taliban regime. The book instantly became the bestseller and has been adapted in a number of stage performances.

A Thousand Splendid Suns: The second novel was published in 2007. The story narrates the tale of Mariam and Laila, two girls from different generations but intersecting fates. The novel focuses on the role of women in Afghan society.

And The Mountains Echoed: The 2013 book is written in a format of several short stories. It focuses on the relationship between siblings, ten-year-old Abdullah and his three-year-old sister Pari, and their father’s decision to sell the baby girl.

Sea Prayer: The book is written in the format of a letter from a father to his son on the eve of their journey amidst the refugee crisis. Through the book, Hosseini pays tributes to millions of families, who have been forced to leave their homes in the wake of war-like situations.

