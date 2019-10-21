Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: 5 Times She Looked Amazing on Instagram

American media personality, entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian kicked off her birthday celebrations in California by getting a makeover from her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Sharing a video story of the makeover on Instagram, Kim revealed that her little sister Kylie was responsible for her look. A fanpage shared the video as well.

Kim, who first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, celebrates her birthday on October 21, 1980. Known for her social media presence and a penchant for making headlines, she has 149 million followers on Instagram and boasts of a variety of products to her name. The mother of four children with Kanye West, Kim is known for her sense of style and her sartorial choices, many of which leave fans amazed.

On the style diva's 39th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she left people mesmerised with her Instagram looks.

Smokey-eyed queen

With eyes highlighted using white eyeliner, and sporting smokey eyes, Kim paired her look with elbow length black gloves and a statement cross neckpiece. The image garnered almost 20 lakh likes, including one by Sonam Kapoor.

Posing with the kids

She may be a world renowned fashionista and social media influencer, but at the end of the day, she is the doting mum-of-four and the image posted by Kim with her children proved just that. Looking demure and content with her four children while vacationing in the Bahamas, the image is hard to miss.

Bridal brightness

In an image from her wedding day, Kim looks ethereal in white, sporting a custom lace gown by Ricacardo Tisci, the then-Givenchy creative director for the 2014 Florence wedding.

The Camp Crystal Girl look

Sporting archive pieces from Mugler Fashion House, Kardashian's look for the MET Ball 2019 saw her wear Moiré printed latex with crystal drip. She accompanied it with sky blue knee-length boots.

Rocking the pin-striped suit

Kim sported a pin-striped suit that she paired with trousers of the same kind for a shoot. The fashionista kept her accessories to a minimum and tied her hair with a middle parting, leaving it hanging from one end, exuding a professional workspace fashionable look.

Here's wishing Kim continues to give us more looks to crush on in the coming years.

