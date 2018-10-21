English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday, Kim! Unbelievable Style Evolution of Kim Kardashian Over the Years in Pictures
It's Kim Kardashian West's birthday, here are few of her unseen style statements you may have missed during her style evolution.
Kim Kardashian West
The style mogul, Kim Kardashian West, turns 38! You may love her or hate her but she rocks the crown of a living fashion legend, undisputed. From latex dresses to transparent plastic wraps; from rich fur to her waist-baring red carpet looks, she hands down mashes-up textures and styles like no one else.
With whooping number of 119 million followers, the social media fan following of Kim Kardashian exceeds the population of the UK! Yes, you’ve read that right!
Kim Kardashian holds the reigns of fashion, we realized that when her trademark figure started shaping ‘curving’ and ‘contouring’ the world.
Apart from International fashion houses like Givenchy, Valentino Garavani, Ricardo Tisci wait for her to grace her presence on their runway, Indian star designers also want her to don their ensemble.
We remember her flaunting Anita Dongre’s almond hued silk lehenga and gotta patti embroidered skirt with beige choli. There she yet again proved, there is nothing Kim can’t look ravishing in.
So, here's to the queen of panache. We rounded pictures of her style statements from her past, even from times when she shared the limelight with Paris Hilton to when she defines style for the world. Let’s have a look at Kim’s evolution as a style diva.
Now let’s flip that platinum blonde hair and start scrolling.
View this post on Instagram
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
