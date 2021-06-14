Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: A Look at Her Best Performances

Kirron Kher is a stage, cinema, and television actor from India. She has two National Film Awards, including one for Best Actor in a Female Role. Kher began her career in the Punjabi feature film Aasra Pyar Da in 1983. She is well-known among fans for her dramatic as well as comedic parts.

On the special occasion of her birthday, here is a selection of her most memorable roles:

Devdas

Kher starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas, a film with an all-star cast, based on the novel of the same title by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. While many big names like Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit played significant parts in the film, Kher represented a powerful, self-assured lady who was also a devoted and loving mother. Kher’s acting was nothing short of spectacular. For this film, Kher won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Female Actor.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was another multi-starrer in which Kher appeared as a supporting actor. The plot follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement including Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad, Shivaram Rajguru, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Ram Prasad Bismil. She befriends and casts five young men in the film, which inspires them to fight against the corruption of their own government. Kher won the Star Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in this film.

Dostana

Tarun Mansukhani directed the Indian rom-com movie, Dostana with Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham featuring in the film and Kher in a supporting role. The plot revolves around two men who pose as a gay couple in order to rent an apartment. In the film, Kher portrays Sameer Kapoor’s mother. Her hilarious act was highly welcomed by the crowd.

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, is a cross-border love story. The film depicts the two lovers making enormous sacrifices for one another for the sake of love. Kher performed a crucial part in the film and received great accolades for her performance by critics and fans alike.

Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, directed by Farah Khan, left a spectacular impact on the audience with its peppy music, great action, little desi romance, and a terrorist storyline. Kher played the mother of Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) and Laxman (zayed Khan).

