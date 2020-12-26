Happy Birthday Kit Harington: These Adorable Pics with Wife Rose Leslie is Couple Goals

British actor Kit Harington celebrates his 34th birthday today. The actor rose to fame with his role in the HBO blockbuster series, Game of Thrones. Kit played the role of Jon Snow in the eight season series that concluded in 2019.

Harington is a former student of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and made his professional acting debut with the lead role of Albert Narracott in the critically acclaimed West End play War Horse at the National Theatre.

He made his television acting debut in 2011 with HBO’s Game of Thrones. It was on the sets of this series that Kit met his wife Rose Leslie. Rose played the role of Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series and that is when the two actors hit it off. The two characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, were star-crossed lovers in the Game of Thrones series, however, in real life, the two are happily together.

The couple got married in June 2018. Let us take a look at some of the pictures of the married couple.

Straight from their wedding day, this picture captures the couple holding hands together in their special day attire. Their wedding was held at Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where Leslie’s father owns a castle. The wedding day was attended by their co-stars from Game of Thrones, including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

The couple is also expecting their first child together and one can clearly see Rose’s baby bump in this picture taken by the paparazzi.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, this picture is from the Game of Throne final season premiere in 2019. Rose wore a fiery red Oscar de la Renta asymmetrical gown with leaf prints and sheer cut-outs, while her husband Harington went for a classic all-black look with a turtleneck and suit.

In this another formal evening, the couple attended the 77th Golden Globes awards earlier in January this year. Harington was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Giving us some winter fashion goals, Kit and Rose look radiating in this look.

Wishing Kit a very happy birthday!