Happy birthday Kourtney Kardashian: Nobody is Better than Her on a Beach

On Kourtney Kardashian's birthday. scroll down to witness the top 10 bikini style statements by the diva.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian turns 40 and fans can't stop gushing at the incredible physique of the oldest of the Kardashian sisters. You may love her or hate her but she rocks the crown of a living fashion legend, undisputed. From latex dresses to transparent plastic wraps; from rich fur to her waist-baring red carpet looks, she hands down mashes-up textures and styles like no one else.

With a whopping number of 76.2 million followers, Kourtney holds the reigns of fashion along with her sister Kim Kardashian.

The fashion entrepreneur is known for her super fit body which she flaunts sporting a range of bodysuits, swimsuits and bikinis. She braved tiny bikinis even in the snow during her Aspen ski trip.

Not to forget the GQ Mexico shoot where Kourtney decided to go au nutrel for the shoot so she decided to don a black body-con knit top and nothing else.

Not only is she a fashionista, but she also launched her beauty and lifestyle website, Poosh, which tells you how to be in shape, diet tips and gluten-free cookies.

So, here's to the queen of panache. We rounded pictures of her bikini style statements, even from times when she shared the limelight with her sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Let’s have a look at Kourtney's jaw-dropping bikini style statement.







