Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 5 Times the Housefull 4 Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks

Kriti Kharbanda, known for the 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and the more recent Housefull 4, turns 29 today.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 5 Times the Housefull 4 Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks
Known for her work in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her birthday on October 29. She made her debut as an actor with the 2009 Telugu film Bonu and made her debut in Bollywood in the 2016 thriller Raaz: Reboot.

She is, however, better known for the 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and the more recent Housefull 4 alongside a ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde.

On her 29th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she caught attention with her sartorial choices on Instagram.

Stunning in traditional attire

Kriti Kharbanda looked all stunning in the picture where she sported a sleeveless sequenced blouse and with cream lehanga. She accessorised her look by just wearing a pair of heavy jhumkas. For make-up, she accentuated her lips in shade of pink and highlighted her eye with liner and kohl.

Dazzled in an LBD

In this picture, the Housefull 4 actress sported an off shoulder little black dress (LBD) and impressed many with her gorgeous looks. She wore a pair of golden danglers and a big ring on her left hand to complete the jaw-dropping look. Kriti completed her look with a pair of studded stilettos.

Mood right now. 🖤

Glowing in white

Kriti sported an all-white full length skirt and a blazer top. The skirt had white stripes running through. She sported a net bow to complete her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of white earrings and gold rings. She neatly tied her hair and wore a dark maroon lip colour for the picture.

Radiant in Kanjivaram

Kriti looks flawless in the picture where she wore a yellow coloured Kanjivaram with a pink border. She also wore a gajra to complete her traditional look. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden earnings.

Shimmery look

Kirti looked no less than a diva in the picture in which she wore a deep neck shimmery dress. She paired it with small studs and had complimenting make-up on her eyes. For the look, she neatly parted and tied her hair.

Too glam to give a damn! Ok bye.

