Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: Here are Her 5 Best Social Media Moments

Born in a Punjabi family, Kriti Kharbanda started her career as a model. The actress who turns 29, made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni. She has also appeared in Tamil and Kannada language films. In 2014, she starred in Super Ranga opposite Upendra and received SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Critics). Kriti stepped in Bollywood in 2016 with Raaz: Reboot. However, it was in 2017 when she featured in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rakummar Rao that she received wide recognition and praise from audiences.

Kriti is dating her Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti co-star, Pulkit Samrat. The two will share screen space in the forthcoming Taish. Kriti also has 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey, coming up.

On the occasion of Kriti’s birthday today, we celebrate by going through some of her best social media moments.

Kriti spent most of the lockdown period with her boyfriend. The two gave some major goals by engaging in fun activities seen on their social media feed. Post-lockdown, the couple took off to a scenic place for a getaway. Kriti shared an adorable picture and wrote, “Me and you, just us two.”

Kriti looks stunning in this click. She is dressed in a denim jacket paired with denim jeans. The actress teamed her denim on denim look with a pretty white bralette. She wrote, “It’s always in the eyes.”

Kriti keeps it simple yet gorgeous. In this selfie, she flaunted her hair makeover. New chop and highlights, what’s not to love about this pretty picture?

Pink under the sun. Kriti gets clicked by the beach by her favourite photographer, Pulkit. The actress looks beautiful in a pink lehenga posing for the camera. She wrote in the caption, “Everything about this picture is filmy, including the photographer! @pulkitsamrat to sunsets and more!”

This monochrome selfie is surely for keeps. The couple throw goofy expressions for the camera but look adorable together. In her birthday wish for Pulkit, she wrote, “Coz it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite!️ ️@pulkitsamrat to madness, happiness, craziness, laughters, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!”

Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda!