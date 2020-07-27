Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Pics That Prove Her Perfection in Carrying Ethnic Wear

Kriti Sanon has turned 30 on July 27. Let's take a look at her five times she rocked ethnic wear.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Pics That Prove Her Perfection in Carrying Ethnic Wear
Kriti Sanon turns 30

Actress Kriti Sanon rings in her birthday on July 27. The 30-year-old has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today. However, her debut to cinema was made with Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine. She then switched to Bollywood with action comedy Heropanti.

Kriti has done several Bollywood flicks in the last five years, including Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. The actress has also been praised for her dressing sense. Be it western wear or ethnic clothes, Kriti knows how to steal the show just in the right time.

On her birthday, here is a look at some of her best looks in traditional wear:

Desi Vibe

This off-white lehenga with intricate golden linings suit Kriti as perfectly as it should. She combined the look with a tight bun, decorated with white roses. For jewelry, Kriti weighed on golden accessories.

View this post on Instagram

देसी वाइब

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Red and Hot

For this look, Kriti chose to pair a long top over a lehenga, all in the shade of red. The frilled top and the skirt come with similar golden designs, which Kriti wore along golden and red earrings.

The Nine-yard beauty

Kriti opted to wear a sari during her promotions for the movie Panipat. The pink coloured silk saree comes along golden flowers printed in between, with a touch of green on the borders.

A Little Bohemian

Carrying a single colour is not an easy task for a lot of people and Kriti is surely an exception. In this bohemian look, the actress chose to fair a white top with frilled white palazzos, along with a long jacket. She completed the look by throwing a piece of silver jewelry to it.

Royal Yet Poised

One never needs to go loud in order to look royal and poised, and Kriti is an example to it. In this one, she wore a simple black Anarkali suit, which comes with flower print. She threw some silver accessories and a nicely done bun to ace the look.

Happy 30th birthday Kriti. The actress will next be seen in Mimi.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading