Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: A Look at His Adorable Childhood Pics

As Kunal Kemmu turns a year older, here are some of his cute and adorable childhood pictures that you cannot miss.

Trending Desk

May 25, 2020
Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: A Look at His Adorable Childhood Pics
As Kunal Kemmu turns a year older, here are some of his cute and adorable childhood pictures that you cannot miss.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates his special day on May 25. Born to actors Ravi and Jyoti Kemmu, Kunal completed his studies in Mumbai. He started working as a child artist when he was four years old.

Kunal made his debut as a lead with Mohit Suri’s Kalyug.

The actor tied the knot with actress Soha Ali Khan on January 25, 2015. The much-in-love couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu on September 29, 2017.

On his birthday, here is a look at some of his cute and adorable childhood pictures:

Baby Kemmu celebrating Mother’s Day

The actor celebrated the special day for his mom on May 10. He shared a series of pictures with his mother, including the throwback pictures from the childhood days. It looks impossible to not get smitten by his cuteness in these pictures.

Flashback to the old memories

Kunal was an artist ever since he was a child, and the same is evident even in the photos. Dressed in white kurta-pyjama, the Go Goa Gone actor is standing on a chair, resting his arm on a TV, while smiling for the picture.

When Kunal become Kanhaiya

We all might have dressed up once as Krishna in our childhood, and so is true with the Traffic Signal actor. In the picture, shared on Janmashtami, he can be seen dressed in Kanha’s costume, holding a flute in his hand.

Hakuna Matata

Some life lessons stay by you forever, and seems like Kunal’s life mantra is Hakuna Matata. This carefree picture of him surely shows us a reflection of his life without worries and sorrows.

The one with the dad

Kunal’s parents were also actors and encouraged their child’s talent. In this flashback picture, shared on Father’s Day, Kunal can be seen sharing a piece of cake with his father Ravi in a party.



