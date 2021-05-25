Happy Birthday Kunal Khemu: A Look At Finest Performances of the Actor

Kunal Ravi Kemmu, better known as Kunal Khemu, began his career as a child artiste. He debuted in the television series Gul Gulshan Gulfam (1987) and has since appeared in over 20 films. Of late, he plays the lead role in the ongoing web series Abhay. On the occasion of his 38th birthday, we take a look at five of his best film roles.

Zakhm (1998)

Zakhm is one of the most moving films made by Mahesh Bhatt. It is the story of a single mother, Raman Desai’s (Pooja Bhatt) hardships as she raises her children; reminisced by her son Ajay (Ajay Devgn) after she sustains fatal burn wounds. The story also deals with the consequences of communal violence. Khemu plays the young Ajay in the film.

Kalyug (2005)

Khemu secured his first lead role in this Mohit Suri film about the devastating effects of the pornography industry and forced prostitution on people. Khemu plays a simpleton, who marries the girl his late father promised to take care of. Their lives are changed forever when their intimate moments are recorded with their permission and shared online through a pornographic website.

Traffic Signal (2007)

In this National Award-winning film from Madhur Bhandarkar, Kunal Khemu plays Silila, a man who manages several beggars, prostitutes, eunuchs, and roadside vendors who make their living near a traffic signal. The film showcases the inner lives of such people and the criminal overlords who control their lives.

Golmaal 3 (2010)

Khemu plays Laxman Singh Ghai, the brother of the characters Madhav and Lucky, played by Arshad Wars and Tusshar Kapoor, in this slapstick comedy by Rohit Shetty. He acts as the official interpreter of Tushar Kapoor’s mute character and has a penchant for speaking poetically.

Go Goa Gone (2013)

This Raj and D.K. film is the first zombie film in the country. Khemu plays Hardik, a man who travels to Goa with his friend Luv (Vir Das) and Bunny (Anand Tiwari) after losing his job. They eventually find themselves amid a zombie apocalypse. The film has an anti-drugs message.

