Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: 5 Times She and Baby Stormi Won Internet

Kylie Kristen Jenner turns 23 on August 10. The socialite and model launched her own cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics in2015. Since 2007, she has appeared in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The businesswoman was positioned on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in the year 2017 which made her the youngest to be featured on the list. She has a daughter with partner Travis Scott named Stormi. Here is looking at some of their adorable social media moments together.

Bright like sunshine

The mother-daughter wins hearts of millions not just because of their cute candid moments but also because of their top-notch style game. Kylie calls her bundle of joy, “my forever”.

Like mother, like daughter

Undoubtedly, Stormi has been taking over the internet ever since her birth with her super styled looks. Fans can’t wait to catch a glimpse of this two-year-old fashionista.

Twinning game

The super gorgeous mommy-daughter duo looks pretty as they share a special moment in this Christmas post. The two are always taking mother-daughter goals on another level by being this gorgeous.

Angels in white

Aren’t the two girls looking absolutely angelic in this sweet frame? We heart Storm’s utterly cute expression as her doting mother poses with arms around her.

Following footsteps

Yes, Stormi’s millionaire mom has launched collections in the name of her daughter in her beauty line. The stunning duo has often graced covers of top magazines together.