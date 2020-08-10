Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: 5 Times She and Baby Stormi Won Internet

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster are fan favourites and these social media posts are proof of the same.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: 5 Times She and Baby Stormi Won Internet
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie Kristen Jenner turns 23 on August 10. The socialite and model launched her own cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics in2015. Since 2007, she has appeared in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The businesswoman was positioned on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in the year 2017 which made her the youngest to be featured on the list. She has a daughter with partner Travis Scott named Stormi. Here is looking at some of their adorable social media moments together.

Bright like sunshine

The mother-daughter wins hearts of millions not just because of their cute candid moments but also because of their top-notch style game. Kylie calls her bundle of joy, “my forever”.

View this post on Instagram

my forever

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Like mother, like daughter

Undoubtedly, Stormi has been taking over the internet ever since her birth with her super styled looks. Fans can’t wait to catch a glimpse of this two-year-old fashionista.

View this post on Instagram

woke up in the wild wild west

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Twinning game

The super gorgeous mommy-daughter duo looks pretty as they share a special moment in this Christmas post. The two are always taking mother-daughter goals on another level by being this gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Angels in white

Aren’t the two girls looking absolutely angelic in this sweet frame? We heart Storm’s utterly cute expression as her doting mother poses with arms around her.

View this post on Instagram

a love without limits ✨

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Following footsteps

Yes, Stormi’s millionaire mom has launched collections in the name of her daughter in her beauty line. The stunning duo has often graced covers of top magazines together.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading