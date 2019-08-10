Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: Here Are World's Youngest Billionaire’s Most-liked Instagram Posts

Kylie Jenner turns 22 on August 10. Born in 1997, the model-entrepreneur has already earned enough laurels. From becoming the youngest billionaire on the Forbes’ List to garnering the highest number of likes on an Instagram post, Kylie is also a mother to a daughter, Stormi. Being a member of Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has popularity following her ever since her birth. The celebrity entrepreneur is celebrating her 22nd birthday will family and friends in Italy.

On her 22nd birthday, here is a look at some of her most-liked Instagram posts:

Stormi’s first picture

On February 7, 2018, Kylie took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her baby girl, Stormi Webster. With more than 18 million likes, the post is the second most-liked picture on Instagram. The picture shows Stormi holding Kylie’s thumb.

Avengers’ Family

On April 26, the official release date of Avengers:Endgame, Kylie took to Instagram to share a picture of her family dressed as superheroes. While the guy can be seen dressed in Iron Man costume, Kylie was dressed as Captain Marvel. The post has garnered more than 13 million likes and is the seventh most-liked picture on Instagram.

Birthday Post for Travis Scott

Kylie poured in all the love in the world for Travis Scott on his birthday this year, falling on April 30. Calling him ‘real life bestie; hubby all wrapped into one’, Kylie’s shared a series of pictures of the birthday boy with the family. The picture garnered more than 13 million likes and is the ninth most-like picture on Instagram.

When Stormi turned 1

Stormi’s birth was indeed a special moment for Kylie. The proud mother took to Instagram to share a picture with the baby girl on her 1st month birthday. With a little more than 13 million likes, the picture is the tenth most-liked picture on Instagram.

Shoot with Stormi

In August last year, Kylie shared an adorable picture with her baby girl. Wearing a black dress, the model had Stormi sitting in her lap. The fifteenth most-liked picture on Instagram has 12 million views.

