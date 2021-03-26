Happy Birthday Madhoo: Interesting Facts About Roja Actress

It was the year 1992 when the fresh-faced Madhoo gained prominence with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil directorial ‘Roja’, where she played the titular role. Apart from Hindi films, Madhoo is a known name in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries too. Following up her success with many more memorable roles, the actress displayed her versatility and talent. On her birthday, we bring to you some interesting facts you should know about her.

1. Madhoo is the niece of veteran actress Hema Malini. Juhi Chawla is her sister-in-law as Madhoo’s husband is the first cousin of Juhi’s spouse Jay Mehta.

2. Her stint as an actress started when she was a child. Madhoo, as a child artist used to work in South film industry with the name Baby Madhu Malini.

3. Madhoo was signed by Veeru Devgan for his son Ajay Devgn’ s debut ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ (1991), but her first release was K. Balachander’s Tamil film ‘Azhagan’ (1991) which saw her with stalwart Mammooty, Bhanupriya and Geetha.

4. The actress took a break after her 2002 release ‘Mulaqaat’, which also starred Jackie Shroff, Rita Bhaduri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. She made a comeback in 2008 with the film ‘Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha’.

5. She has even anchored the famous show ‘Chitrahaar’, a television program on DD National featuring song clips from Bollywood films. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

6. Madhoo tied the knot to businessman Anand Shah in 1999 and has two daughters: Ameyaa Shah and Keia Shah

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Hindi Thriller film ‘Nail Polish’, alongside Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul and Rajit Kapoor. She will soon be seen in ‘Thalaivi’ where she will reunite with her ‘Roja’ co-star Arvind Swamy after almost 29 years. The film’s trailer dropped a few days back and Kangana Ranaut’s performance and Madhoo-Arvind Swamy’s reunion have been the talking point since.