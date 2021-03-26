Happy Birthday Madhoo: Playlist of her popular songs

Actress Madhoo became a rage among the cinelovers after she starred in the iconic film Roja. Not being a trained dancer did not stop her from swooning audiences with her movements and charming expressions. She is the niece of renowned Bollywood actress and classical dancer, Hema Malini. Juhi Chawla is Madhoo’s sister-in-law. Madhoo during the 90s became one of the most sought after actresses in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam language film industry.

The 1992 film Roja was a landmark film in Madhoo’s film career. It was a special film for its soundtrack as well. The film gave music maestro A.R. Rahman a start in the music industry. The song’s original version is in Tamil and is titled Pudhu Vellai Mazhai. It was sung by Unnikrishan and Sujatha but the Hindi version featured K S Chithra's voice.

The soundtrack was originally in Malayalam and was composed by A.R. Rahman. The songs of the 1992 filmYoddha were also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.The lyrics of the original songs were written by Bichu Thirumala. The song Kune Kune was filmed on Madhoo and Mohanlal. K. J. Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan lent their voices for this hit number. Arun K Bose won the Best Sound Recordist Kerala State Film Award.

This popular track is from the 1993 Tamil film The Gentleman. Picturised on Madhoo and Arjun, the song is set in the Carnatic raga Dharmavati. The film marked the beginning of an iconic collaboration between A. R. Rahman and director S. Shankar. The track soundtracked a BBC fashion show as well.

The music and the score of the film was composed by M. M. Keeravani. The popular song is from the 1993 Telugu musical romantic comedy film Allari Priyudu. M. M. Keeravani won the Best Music Director Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards

The soundtrack of the film was composed by the music duo Nadeem Shravan. This beautiful song filmed on Madhoo and Ajay Devgn was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal.