Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Iconic Looks of the Style Diva

Madhuri Dixit Nene turns 52 and fans can't keep calm. The actor who was last seen in the film Kalank has always been known for her acting prowess, beauty, dancing abilities and sartorial choices.Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has essayed a number of powerful characters in films across decades, has also left audiences in awe with the choice of her wardrobe as well. here’s looking at a few of her most iconic looks in films.1.One of Madhuri's most endearing looks on screen, the number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab featuring Dixit, along with Anil Kapoor and Chunky Pandey, saw the actor wearing a one-shoulder pink top in the song. Both the song and the dress have become somewhat cult classics since then, with numerous youngsters donning similar dresses and performing to the song over the years.2.Saroj Khan’s choreography in Choli Ke Peeche saw Madhuri Dixit donning a bright orange Rajasthani folk dress (a ghagra) and dancing sexually to a racy-song while the anti-hero sitting on a chair and dancing along with her. The film was a blockbuster, despite Sanjay Dutt being mired in controversy during its release. As for the song, it is often considered to be a classic, setting a trend in Bollywood, where the woman becomes a focus of the narrative, rather than the man. As for the dress, it revived immense interest in indigenous clothing during its time, not to mention how well Madhuri carried it.3.Remember the song Humko Aak Jal Hai Intezaar in the film Sailaab? Well, while Kasta saris have been worn a lot in Bollywood, one of the most famous examples of Kasta sari in Indian cinema is considered to be the song sequence of Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar in the film Sailaab (1990) featuring Madhuri Dixit in a yellow and green version.4.A fashion classic, the film when it released in 1997, redefined how women looked on screen. Manish Malhotra, the man who gave the sartorial touches to the film's actors created trends as we know it today. Madhuri’s clothes got really popular and people loved the lace, sheer kurtas and chiffons she donned. In fact, one of the most iconic looks she was in the title song where she wore a simple beige kurta with pants and a printed scarf.5.The costumes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas are always out of the world and Madhuri Dixit’s green and gold lehenga was certainly no different. The famous lehenga worn by Madhur Dixit in the song, Maar Dala, was later auctioned for a whopping Rs 3 crore.