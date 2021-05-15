Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Lesser-known Facts About the Actress

Madhuri Dixit’s beaming 1000 watt smile, mesmerizing grace, nuanced acting talent and magnificent dance moves have made her the undisputed queen of Bollywood since her Tezaab days. There have been a generation of heroines inspired by her. What is intriguing about this ravishing actress is that her ‘magical’ screen presence right from Dil, Saajan, Khalnayak, Beta, Pukar, Mrityudand years has retained its aura till today.

Madhuri’s bubbly self that captivated millions with her Athra Saal ki kunwari Kali (Anjaam) song back in 1994seems to be still as gorgeous as ever, even as she turns 54 this year. There’s something about her adorable, infectious smile, ‘gaja gamini’ gait that cast a magical spell on the audience. So much so, that even renowned artists like MF Hussain couldn’t help but get smitten by her. The enigmatic beauty that Madhuri is, there were many who swooned over her.

As the bewitching beauty turns a year older, let’s look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. We all know how effortless Madhuri, the dancing diva is. But did you know that she had received a scholarship as Kathak dancer when she was only 9 years old!

2. Madhuri’s name came out in the newspaper for the first time when she was 7-8 years old for her dance performance at a Guru Purnima festival.

3. MF Hussain was so thoroughly in awe of Madhuri Dixit that he watched Hum Aapke Hain Koun 67 times. As a matter of fact, he booked an entire theatre when Aaja Nachle released.

4. For Hussain, Madhuri was the muse. He went on to cast her in his first directorial venture Gaja Gamini (2000). She portrayed 5 characters in the movie.

5. During a time when pay parity issue was not that common and almost unheard of, it was Madhuri who commanded huge respect and got paid more than her co-star. In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, her remuneration was more than Salman. It was around 3 crores.

6. Madhuri was born to Shankar and Snehlata Dixit into a Maharashtrian Kokanastha Brahmin family. She finished her schooling from Divine Child High School.

7. She made her debut with Rajshri productions (August 10, 1984) Abodh opposite late actor Tapas Paul, who was a popular Bengali actor and politician.

8. Madhuri was keen to pursue microbiology as a young girl. To fulfil her then goal, she had got herself enrolled in Sathaya College, Mumbai. But destiny had other things in store for the long-lasting heroine of Bollywood. Madhuri got noticed by Govind ji from Rajshri Productions as his daughter was in the same class as Madhuri’s elder sister. That’s how she got her first break in Hindi movies.

