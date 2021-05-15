Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Most Popular Songs of Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak Girl

Madhuri Dixit aka the ‘dhak dhak’ girl has reigned Bollywood for decades, in a way that no other actress ever has. Madhuri has emerged to be an iconic superstar of Bollywood since the time her Ek do teen dance number took the nation by storm. Her million dollar smile, stunningly expressive face and graceful dance moves have been her X factor; and even at 54, the gorgeous actress continues to charm the audience with her unparalleled beauty and talent.

Recently, her Tabah ho Gaye dance from Kalank reaffirmed her status as the undisputed dancing queen of Bollywood. A complete actress who lends a unique charm to every song, every character, every dance she performs, Madhuri seemed to have aged like fine wine.

On the special occasion of the elegant actress’ birthday, let’s cherish some of her songs that have enchanted us always:

Dholna: This very melodious song from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which had Madhuri and Shahrukh romance in the lush green backdrop of nature, not only enchanted the audience back in the 90s, but continues to make it to the playlist of even today’s generation. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, it was a soulful romantic song.

Wah wah Ramji: One of the most happy, entertaining songs to have floored the nation and made it to almost every family function playlist is this song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Sung by Balasubramanyam and Lata , this song was hugely popular and went on to be used in Karan Johar’s film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Mausam Ka jadoo hai mitwa: Another superhit song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, this song had almost become the lovers’ anthem for the youth of the 90s. It was another terrific, lovely duet rendered by Lata and Balasubramanyam to which Madhuri-Salman lip-synced.

Kay Sera Sera: This song from Pukar is undoubtedly a dream dance number for many. Madhuri, along with Prabhudeva, enchanted us in this song with her moves and flexibilty.

Ab Tere Dil Mein Hum Aagaye: A lovely, romantic rendition by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, this song is from the movie Arzoo featuring Madhuri and Akshay Kumar. It’s an instantly likeable song with a very hummable tune. Anu Malik was the music composer for this song.

It was a wonderful, breezy song sung by Laxmikant Pyarelal and Alka Yagnik from the movie Khalnayak. Choli ke peeche from the same movie starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri, was also immensely popular.

