Happy Birthday Maisie Williams: 5 Adorable Instagram Posts of the Actress

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams turns a year older on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 15, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
maisie williams
Maisie Williams. Image: Reuters

Arya Stark turned out to be the most courageous character in the TV show Games of Thrones. Actress Maisie Williams, who played the role of Arya, is celebrating her birthday on April 15.

Born as Margaret Constance Williams, she took the name Maisie as her nickname after the character from the comic strip The Perishers.

At a young age, Maisie grabbed a number of awards and recognitions for her role in GoT. She has also worked in Doctor Who.

On her 23rd birthday, here is a look at some of her Instagram pictures:

Cute ‘until tomorrow’

You might have come across the internet challenge ‘until tomorrow’ in which one had to post their embarrassing pictures without any explanation. Maisie participated in the challenge and posted the below picture. She tried to keep it simple and explained, “To be quite honest I find most (all) pictures of myself embarrassing because I have really low self-esteem.”

View this post on Instagram

You’ve probably seen a lot of people posting a picture captioned “until tomorrow” and basically I liked the one @jessybarden posted so I had to post an embarrassing picture of myself for 24hrs with no explanation. To be quite honest I find most (all) pictures of myself embarrassing because I have really low self esteem. So I posted this picture ^ which for me highlights all of my insecurities and makes me feel pretty embarrassed. Although you and I both know I could have found a picture that was far more embarrassing for me, the point is, I even struggle with a picture as ordinary as this. I’m trying my absolute best to stop being like that because being mean to yourself is such a waste of time/life/energy so instead of deleting this after 24hrs, I’m gonna leave it up as a reminder to myself of how I really look and that it’s completely okay to look like this. Thanks for all the nice comments, I was honestly pretty blown away. 2020 is for lifting yourself uppppp

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Love and some greenery

What is more perfect in this world than finding the right partner for you? Well, the GoT star has met the love of her life and seems like she is head over heels for the guy. Most importantly, she has found self-love.

Black is beautiful

The actress got a chance to share the Emmy stage last year. Maisie Williams posted her behind-the-scenes pictures from the special day.

Paris and Louvre

A trip to Paris is incomplete without visiting the most famous monuments in the French capital, including the Louvre Museum. Maisie’s trip to the place was as iconic as the museum itself.

View this post on Instagram

wot u louvreing aaaat? kenzo, it was a pleasure!

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

A little throwback

Maisie’s cuteness is undeniable. On her 21st birthday, the English actress shared a series of childhood pictures. And do we need to say anymore?

View this post on Instagram

21 & still waiting on that growth spurt ⭐️

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

