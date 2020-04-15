Happy Birthday Maisie Williams: 5 Adorable Instagram Posts of the Actress
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams turns a year older on Wednesday.
Maisie Williams. Image: Reuters
Arya Stark turned out to be the most courageous character in the TV show Games of Thrones. Actress Maisie Williams, who played the role of Arya, is celebrating her birthday on April 15.
Born as Margaret Constance Williams, she took the name Maisie as her nickname after the character from the comic strip The Perishers.
At a young age, Maisie grabbed a number of awards and recognitions for her role in GoT. She has also worked in Doctor Who.
On her 23rd birthday, here is a look at some of her Instagram pictures:
Cute ‘until tomorrow’
You might have come across the internet challenge ‘until tomorrow’ in which one had to post their embarrassing pictures without any explanation. Maisie participated in the challenge and posted the below picture. She tried to keep it simple and explained, “To be quite honest I find most (all) pictures of myself embarrassing because I have really low self-esteem.”
You’ve probably seen a lot of people posting a picture captioned “until tomorrow” and basically I liked the one @jessybarden posted so I had to post an embarrassing picture of myself for 24hrs with no explanation. To be quite honest I find most (all) pictures of myself embarrassing because I have really low self esteem. So I posted this picture ^ which for me highlights all of my insecurities and makes me feel pretty embarrassed. Although you and I both know I could have found a picture that was far more embarrassing for me, the point is, I even struggle with a picture as ordinary as this. I’m trying my absolute best to stop being like that because being mean to yourself is such a waste of time/life/energy so instead of deleting this after 24hrs, I’m gonna leave it up as a reminder to myself of how I really look and that it’s completely okay to look like this. Thanks for all the nice comments, I was honestly pretty blown away. 2020 is for lifting yourself uppppp
Love and some greenery
What is more perfect in this world than finding the right partner for you? Well, the GoT star has met the love of her life and seems like she is head over heels for the guy. Most importantly, she has found self-love.
this year was the best. i fell in love with a boy and i fell in love with myself i started saying “no”. i stopped worrying about the past, i stopped wishing for the future, and i started loving life for what it is today - because “today is a gift, that is why they call it ‘the present’”. i made time to do more of the things that bring me joy. 2020 will probably be filled with more days spent tending our pot plant children which sounds perfect to me. for anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you’re willing to make. it’s out there for you to take. so don’t just seize the day, seize your life. happy new year
Black is beautiful
The actress got a chance to share the Emmy stage last year. Maisie Williams posted her behind-the-scenes pictures from the special day.
What a dream come true I feel so honoured to have shared the Emmy’s stage with the most wonderful cast of all time, for the last time, picking up best show for Game of Thrones. 10 years of joy, mud and magic. Thank you. To celebrate our final year, I was lucky enough to wear this custom collaboration between Reuben Selby and JW Anderson. Many hours, many pleats, and MANY CRYSTALS. Thank you for making my red carpet dreams come true - I felt unstoppable.
Paris and Louvre
A trip to Paris is incomplete without visiting the most famous monuments in the French capital, including the Louvre Museum. Maisie’s trip to the place was as iconic as the museum itself.
A little throwback
Maisie’s cuteness is undeniable. On her 21st birthday, the English actress shared a series of childhood pictures. And do we need to say anymore?
