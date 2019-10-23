Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire

Bollywood’s fitness diva Malaika Arora is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday. The gorgeous celebrity keeps proving every year that age is just a number and it doesn’t affect her beauty.

This year, she is spending her birthday in Mumbai after six years so it had to be a grand celebration. Malaika’s friends from the industry partied away to glory on Tuesday night to celebrate the day.

Malaika’s Instagram game is also equally strong. She keeps us hooked to her page for all the fitness goals and her style mantras with her girl gang. On her birthday, let’s take a look at 5 times posts on Instagram by the actress:

When she rocked in leopard print

Malaika knows how to get the oomph factor right. Her outfit combined with her seductive look and her hand positioned just right at her waist is surely raising the temperature.

White is the New Black

She is wearing a white corset gown, turning all eyes and cameras to her attention. The gown has a thigh-high slit with a plunging neckline, giving the whole look a sultry touch.

The Beauty in Golden

Wait, did you say 46? This lady can easily pass as a 26. She is looking stunning, wearing an antique gold embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequin draped layered saree.

Gorgeous is the word

Only Malaika can pull off such a dress with so much ease. The wine colour of the gown is complementing her skin tone so beautifully.

When She looked like an angel

Who wouldn’t want to be like this woman? Be it seductive or sultry or a cute patootie, Malaika surely knows how to rock every look.

