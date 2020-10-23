Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: A Look at Her Priceless Posts on Health and Fitness

Malaika Arora is known for her evergreen looks. Age seems like just a number when it comes to her as she exactly looks like the way she did at the time of her debut in the world of TV in 1997.

Malaika started her career as a video jockey on MTV. She featured in many album songs in the 90s — the most famous being Gur Naal Ishq Mitha with actor Jas Arora. She made special appearances in many Bollywood songs as well. AR Rahman’s Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se starring Malaika with Shah Rukh Khan gave her instant fame.

Malaika turned 47 today. After recently beating Covid-19, the actress is constantly updating her fans about the exercises they can do to improve their fitness on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take you through some of her Instagram posts on fitness.

Her most recent post shared with fans show how they can do the yoga asana Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. She has shared a step-by-step guide on how to perform the asana and has also asked fitness enthusiasts to tag her and Sarva Yoga Studios if they share their own attempt at doing the yoga asana.

Another post by Malaika is about Naukasana — a yoga pose which she says is good for burning belly fat and for strengthening back muscles.

When she had bounced back from Covid-19, she had shared with her fans how to do Trikonasana and informed that this exercise improves overall posture.

Sharing a challenging exercise, Astavakrasana on the occasion of Onam, Malaika had shared a picture where she can be seen doing the asana with her hands on the bricks.

In her #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, she once posted a variation of the Anjaneyasana. This exercise is for stretching body muscles which makes them strong and flexible.

Malaika is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. When Malaika was recovering from Covid, Nora Fatehi temporarily replaced her.