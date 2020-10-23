Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: A Look at Her Priceless Posts on Health and Fitness
On Malaika Arora's birthday, let us take you through some of her Instagram posts on fitness.
- Last Updated: October 23, 2020, 8:11 IST
Malaika Arora is known for her evergreen looks. Age seems like just a number when it comes to her as she exactly looks like the way she did at the time of her debut in the world of TV in 1997.
Malaika started her career as a video jockey on MTV. She featured in many album songs in the 90s — the most famous being Gur Naal Ishq Mitha with actor Jas Arora. She made special appearances in many Bollywood songs as well. AR Rahman’s Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se starring Malaika with Shah Rukh Khan gave her instant fame.
Malaika turned 47 today. After recently beating Covid-19, the actress is constantly updating her fans about the exercises they can do to improve their fitness on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take you through some of her Instagram posts on fitness.
Her most recent post shared with fans show how they can do the yoga asana Parivrtta Parsvakonasana. She has shared a step-by-step guide on how to perform the asana and has also asked fitness enthusiasts to tag her and Sarva Yoga Studios if they share their own attempt at doing the yoga asana.
Hello Everyone! Time to stretch, sweat and bring on the new week with a bright smile :) When you post-->Tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is Parivrtta Parsvakonasana It is an excellent yoga pose for stronger, tighter and sculpted abs. Here's how to do it: 1. Start with Downward Facing Dog. Feet grounded and palms firmly on the floor 2. Inhale, bring your right foot forward between your both palms 3. Your left leg back, straight, tuck your toe in, and heel up 4. Exhale, push your pelvic down and take your right thigh parallel to the ground 5. Inhale, lift your right hand up, fingers pointing towards ceiling. Make sure your both shoulders align. 6. Gaze up, towards your fingers 7. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture #mondaymotivation #sarvayoga #divayoga #yogalife #strongerwithsarva #yogapose #yogaasana #fitindiamovement #yogaeverydamnday #chooseyogaeveryday
Another post by Malaika is about Naukasana — a yoga pose which she says is good for burning belly fat and for strengthening back muscles.
Hello Everyone! It's MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let's make it count :) Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started! Tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post NAUKASANA or Boat Pose It is an excellent pose to burn that stubborn belly fat and also, it is a great practice to strengthen your back muscles and hip flexors. 1. Sit on the floor with legs straight front of you 2. Keeping your spine straight, hands resting beside your hips 3. Bend your knees and lean back slightly 4. Now inhale, lift both legs up and extend your hands forward 5. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine 6. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture Now let's see your gorgeous pictures rolling in :) #sarvayoga #divayoga #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #naukasana #navasana #mylifemyyoga #strongerwithsarva #chooseyogaeveryday #fitindiamovement
When she had bounced back from Covid-19, she had shared with her fans how to do Trikonasana and informed that this exercise improves overall posture.
Hello there! It feels amazing to be starting #malaikasmoveoftheweek again with you all, hope you missed me!!! Today's asana is one of my favourite asanas for improving overall posture and spine health- Trikonasana. Do not forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios #malaikasmoveoftheweek and @thedivayoga when you post! *Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart *Turn your right foot to face outside, with the heel inwards *Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale, and bend your body from your hip to the right, with your left arm raised straight up *You can rest your right hand on your ankle, shin, or if comfortable, on the mat *Your head can be in line with your torso if you are comfortable, you can gaze up at your left palm. *With every exhale, relax your body a little more You may avoid doing this pose if you are suffering from neck and back injuries, migraine or low/high blood pressure. Pic Credits: @by.the.gram #MondayMotivation #MoveOfTheWeek #FitIndiaMovement #YogaLife #SarvaYoga #DivaYoga #YogaAsana #YogaPoses #Trikonasana
Sharing a challenging exercise, Astavakrasana on the occasion of Onam, Malaika had shared a picture where she can be seen doing the asana with her hands on the bricks.
Hey there everyone! Firstly, wishing all those who are celebrating, a Happy Onam! Spend some amazing time with your families and enjoy your Sadhya! After some Onam indulgence, time for some Onam stretches with my #malaikasmoveoftheweek And don’t forget to tag me, @sarvayogasudios and @thedivayoga when you post! If you’re looking for more challenges like these, head over to my LINK IN BIO to download the SARVA App! This week’s pose is Astavakrasana - Start sitting in comfortable position, with legs extending out in front of you. - Next, bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right leg to the floor, close to right buttock. - Slowly, lift your right foot off the floor and bring your shin (fore part of the lower leg) parallel to the floor. - Try to reach right knee as high as possible on the left arm. - To support the position place both palms on the bricks on the higher side of your hips and keep straightening your left leg. - Lift your body off the floor (with both legs) and bring the foot forward your body to join left and right ankle. - Now bend your arms to 90 degrees and slowly shift the weight of your body forward while keeping your position parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, move both legs over to the left. - Try to keep your legs as straight as possible, lift your head. Let’s stretch, sweat and smile through the week! #mondaymotivation #malaikasmondaymotivation #malaikaarora #yogagirl #yogachallenge #contestalert #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement
In her #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, she once posted a variation of the Anjaneyasana. This exercise is for stretching body muscles which makes them strong and flexible.
Hello everyone! Hope you had a great weekend seeking blessings of the almighty Bappa, eating a lot of modaks and spent some amazing time with your families! Its weekends like these that make our weekdays so much more productive! So let’s begin this week on an active note with #malaikasmoveoftheweek Don’t forget to tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post :) This week’s pose is an Anjaneyasana Variation! - Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. - Lower your left knee to thr ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh - Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined - With ever exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor - If possible, bend your back knee, lifting your heel towards the buttock, holding your right leg with your right hand and placing your left hand on the knee. Try and look up. This pose is sure to stretch out every muscle in your body :) This beautiful click is by @by.the.gram #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #moveoftheweek #yogalife #sarvayoga #strongerwithsarva #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #sarva
Malaika is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. When Malaika was recovering from Covid, Nora Fatehi temporarily replaced her.