Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
Be it a metallic gown or sky-high slit dress, Malaika Arora gets her hands on trends that are not just stylish but risqué, too. Here are few stylish moments of Malaika that will give you fashion goals.
Malaika Arora Image: @MalaikaArora/Instagram
Malaika Arora turns 45!The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is hands down the most stylish diva of Bollywood. Be it a metallic gown or sky-high slit dress, she gets her hands on trends that are not just stylish but risqué, too.
From holidaying in Dubai with her girl gang to judging a reality show, Malaika does not miss an opportunity to flaunt her fashion sense.
With her toned body, she has been making waves on social media, posting her fitness regimes videos and pilate workouts. Each time she steps out of her gym, she gives her fans major fitness goals.
Be it playful jumpsuits or celebrity parties, her edgy fashion sense can give any star a run for their money.
Despite the fact that she did not really choose acting as her career and started as a video jockey, we love her on-screen presence in special dance numbers. From Chaiyya Chaiyya, Anarkali to Munni Badnaam, Malaika became the most celebrated dancer in Bollywood.
From red carpet to casual airport spotting to even her gym looks, here’s a roundup of Malaika Arora’s most fashionable looks spotted recently.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
