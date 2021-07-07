Happy Birthday Manjot Singh: A Look at his Best Performances

Manjot Singh has appeared in films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Student Of The Year, and Fukrey. For his portrayal in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, he received a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Debut Actor. Despite his reputation for mostly playing comedic roles, the Bollywood actor has shown to be an exceptional performer.

On his birthday, let us have a look at some of Manjot’s best works:

Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye (2008)

Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye is a narrative of Lucky Singh, who portrays a lovable burglar who even the Delhi police adore. His strategy is to outwit the public, chowkidars, and police officers with his keen intellect and humour. He is an aspirant who enjoys the finer things in life and is typically enamoured by the lifestyles of Delhi’s wealthy families. Manjot played the role of young Lovinder ‘Lucky’ Singh and was well fitted for the part and delivered an outstanding performance on the big screen.

Udaan (2010)

After being dumped in a boarding school for 8 years, Rohan comes back to the tiny industrial town of Jamshedpur and discovers himself closeted with a dictatorial father and a young half-brother he had no idea existed. Forced to work in his father’s steel mill and study engineering against his will, he attempts to carve out his own life and follow his goal of becoming a writer. The narrative is heart-breaking and might bring tears to anyone’s eyes. Manjot portrayed one of the friends, Maninder, of Rohan. Despite having a small role, he left his mark in the movie.

Student of the Year (2012)

The journey from adolescence to maturity is lined with a variety of emotions, and Student Of The Year honours this colourful transition. It follows Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rohan Nanda (Varun Dhawan) as they navigate the path of competitiveness, jealousy, victory, failure, manipulation, and sorrow in their mini universe of St. Teresa’s High School, Dehradun. Manjot’s humorous character is typically missed by critics but appreciated by his admirers.

Fukrey (2013)

Fukrey is a wild narrative about four restless and unfortunate people who are chasing their separate ambitions and are pulled together by a single dream that flips their not-so-simple lives upside down. From bursting down school gates to cross-dressing Ram Lila dancers, from a Jugaad Baaz college watchman to leaking test papers, from a female madam who operates her drug cartel through Nigerian minions to visionary visions, One of Manjot’s most well-known parts, this film does not disappoint and is very delightful.

Dream Girl (2019)

Set in an incredibly weird, unique, and bizarre place in North India, our protagonist Karm stumbles across a profession unlike any other. He joins a love line office, and everyone believes he won’t fit in until they hear his lovely voice and discover that he is the most popular female friendship caller, Pooja. So, what follows when a Haryanvi officer, a spoiled young Delhi brat, and Karm’s girlfriend’s brother all fall in love with Pooja?

Manjot plays the role of ‘Smiley’, who runs a liquor store, and takes part in all endeavours with our protagonist. A very popular film with a brilliantly cast Manjot, this is a must-see for any fan.

