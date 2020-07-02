Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: 5 Best Red Carpet Moments
Margot Robbie turns a year older on July 2, 2020. In a career of less than a decade, Robbie has been nominated for Oscars twice and has also received five BAFTA Awards nominations.
Margot Robbie attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Image: AP)
Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has given a of stellar performances in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, Suicide Squad, Bombshell, Birds of Prey and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In a career of less than a decade, Robbie has been nominated for Oscars twice and has also received five BAFTA Awards nominations.
Robbie has parallelly carved a niche in fashion and has carefully curated an arsenal to attain her masterful style. Robbie might not have a red carpet formula but she certainly uses every event to show fashion fan her trailblazing powers. Robbie channels her red carpet demeanour with flair of elegance and mystique. She experiments with vivid hair colours whilst being comfortable with a subtle natural glam. Robbie, like a true leading lady, slays on and off screen.
On the occasion of her birthday, we collated a brief fashion capsule of some of her brilliantly curated red carpet vibes. Scroll through to see few of Robbie’s best red carpet moments:
Touch of a feather
Robbie stunned in a soft pink sophisticated gown studded with embellishments at the 2018 SAG Awards. She rounded her exquisite ensemble with natural makeup, a bracelet and a silver clutch.
View this post on Instagram
The shade of white She grabbed eyeballs at the 90th Academy Awards in an ethereal white gown. The diva pulled off the tube custom gown embellished with floral detail as she made it to the red carpet. Wavy hair and a clutch completed her fine look.
View this post on Instagram
#margotrobbie in #chanel #oscars2018 A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on
Black beauty
Robbie hit the red carpet at Oscars 2020 in a stunning black gown featuring a pearl-adorned pendant. Her fitted bustier gown accentuated her two long sleeves detached at the arm, screams vintage charm chic. She sealed the deal with a bright red lip and pearl rings - absolutely gorgeous.
#margotrobbie in #chanelcouture
Orange affair The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' London premiere saw Robbie in a burnt orange gathered silk chiffon gown. The plunging neckline is highlighted with a tie detail that flows into a fitted waist. She carried a clutch and heels and wore fine jewelry to achieve her elegant and flawless look.
View this post on Instagram
#margotrobbie in #oscardelarenta A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on
Comfy chic
Robbie wore a glittering multimedia dress - elegant strapless metallic top. She paired it with a white pants as she stepped out for the Golden Globes 2020. She left her platinum locks in slight waves and the best part of her look was the pockets.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Bus Ride From London to Kolkata in 1950s? Yes, The Viral Photo is Real
- Parenting on Air: Two Viral BBC Interviews Where Kids Videobomb Working Mom and Dad on Live TV
- WATCH | James Anderson Elbow Dabs Teammate Instead of High-five After Bagging Wicket
- TikTok CEO Says App Meets All Privacy, Security Laws in India, Offers Support to Creators
- OnePlus Nord: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Affordable Smartphone