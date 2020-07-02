Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: 5 Best Red Carpet Moments

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has given a of stellar performances in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, Suicide Squad, Bombshell, Birds of Prey and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In a career of less than a decade, Robbie has been nominated for Oscars twice and has also received five BAFTA Awards nominations.

Robbie has parallelly carved a niche in fashion and has carefully curated an arsenal to attain her masterful style. Robbie might not have a red carpet formula but she certainly uses every event to show fashion fan her trailblazing powers. Robbie channels her red carpet demeanour with flair of elegance and mystique. She experiments with vivid hair colours whilst being comfortable with a subtle natural glam. Robbie, like a true leading lady, slays on and off screen.

On the occasion of her birthday, we collated a brief fashion capsule of some of her brilliantly curated red carpet vibes. Scroll through to see few of Robbie’s best red carpet moments:

Touch of a feather

Robbie stunned in a soft pink sophisticated gown studded with embellishments at the 2018 SAG Awards. She rounded her exquisite ensemble with natural makeup, a bracelet and a silver clutch.

The shade of white She grabbed eyeballs at the 90th Academy Awards in an ethereal white gown. The diva pulled off the tube custom gown embellished with floral detail as she made it to the red carpet. Wavy hair and a clutch completed her fine look.

Black beauty

Robbie hit the red carpet at Oscars 2020 in a stunning black gown featuring a pearl-adorned pendant. Her fitted bustier gown accentuated her two long sleeves detached at the arm, screams vintage charm chic. She sealed the deal with a bright red lip and pearl rings - absolutely gorgeous.

Orange affair The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' London premiere saw Robbie in a burnt orange gathered silk chiffon gown. The plunging neckline is highlighted with a tie detail that flows into a fitted waist. She carried a clutch and heels and wore fine jewelry to achieve her elegant and flawless look.

Comfy chic

Robbie wore a glittering multimedia dress - elegant strapless metallic top. She paired it with a white pants as she stepped out for the Golden Globes 2020. She left her platinum locks in slight waves and the best part of her look was the pockets.

