Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: 7 Times the Actress Nailed the Instagram Game

Margot Robbie known for her roles in movies like Suicide Squad and The Wall of Wolf street is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Besides being appreciated for her splendid performances all around the world, The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also has an impressive Instagram account filled with pictures from her adventures, movie sets and personal life.

So as Margot Robbie turns a year older, we bring to you 7 times she nailed the Instagram game:

Dressed as Harley Quinn:

In this picture, Margot Robbie could be seen dressed in her Harley Quinn look. Complimenting her outfit with heavy makeup, Margot caption it "Miss me? HQ"

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” First Look:

Dressed in a black turtleneck and white skirt, the suicide squad actress revealed her first look for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She completed the outfit white boots and minimal makeup.

Channeling some aesthetic vibe:

This monochrome picture has an aesthetic vibe to it. Margot seems to be deep in thought as she looks down at the table. She looks pretty casual dressed in a black sweater and washed out jeans.

Selfie with Quokka:

Margot took to Instagram to post this a cute selfie with quokka. With minimal makeup and short hair, The Wolf of Wall Street actress looks adorable with a pout.

When she gave us major Sibling Goals:

Margot and his little brother Cameron Robbie look cute as they embrace each other. The duo is giving everyone some major sibling goals. She captioned the photograph as "Me & my lil bro just 15 hours ago. No better place to receive such exciting news - with my closest friends and family in my home country All the feels right now ⛸ "

Throwback to shooting for Goodbye Christopher Robin:

Here is a throwback picture that Margo posted during the time she was shooting for Goodbye Christopher Robin. The photograph was accompanied with the caption, "Feels like just yesterday we were on the #GoodbyeChristopherRobin set filming this scene! Cannot wait for you guys to see this."

Margot in Australia:

This series of pictures are from her Outback adventure in Australia. In the first picture, she seems to basking the warmth of sun. In the second, she could be seen wandering. Meanwhile, the third shows her posing with donkey.