Happy Birthday Mark Wahlberg: From Fighter to Departed, Some Of His Movies You Must Watch

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 50. One of the finest actors in Hollywood, Wahlberg’s performance in the film The Departed earned him an Oscar nomination under the Best Supporting Actor category. Wahlberg’s role in David O. Russell’s The Fighter was also widely appreciated by the critics. His upcoming projects include Infiniti and Uncharted.

On Wahlberg’s special day, let us take a look at some of his finest works:

Ted (2012)

Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett stole a million hearts. The story reloves around John who has a talking teddy bear, Ted, all thanks to a Christmas Eve wish. From going to school to playing games, John and Ted were inseparable. Later, Ted even moved in with John and his girlfriend played by Mila Kunis. There are two more parts - Ted 2 and Ted 3.

RELATED NEWS Retired police officer in US shoots at man who was texting during a movie

Lone Survivor (2014)

Lone Survivor is a suspense-thrilled that narrates the story of Operation Red Wings, where a four-man team is tasked with tracking down a Taliban leader ‘Ahmad Shah’. The film is directed by Peter Berg.

The Italian Job (2003)

The F. Gary Gray directorial features an all-star cast, including Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton. The plot reloves around Charlie Croker, played by Wahlberg, who along with his teammates plan a heist against their former ally.

The Departed (2006)

Wahlberg played the role of a cop in this Martic Scorsese classic. Wahlberg’s character Staff Sergeant Dignam was a honest officer trying to bust the Trish’s mob’s hold over Boston. He was superb as the foul-mouthed police officer and was nominated for Best Supporting Role in the Oscars. The movie won four Academy Awards, but Wahlberg missed out.

The Fighter (2010)

In this sports drama, Wahlberg is boxer Micky Ward. Christian Bale plays the role of his half-brother and coach. The movie was wildly acclaimed and won two Oscars. Wahlberg was brilliant as Ward. Wahlberg is also from Massachusetts like Ward and then certainly helped him get into the character.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here