Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Here Are 5 of The Duchess of Sussex's Firsts After Becoming Royalty

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is celebrating her first birthday as a mother on August 4.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the former actress announced her engagement to Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2017, before getting married in a lavish royal ceremony in May 2018. The couple has a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

On her 38th birthday here’s looking at a few firsts that the Duchess of Sussex has heralded in British royalty.

For starters, unlike royalty before her, she's American, a divorcee and biracial. While the royal family has had an American divorcee in their midst earlier, with Wallis Simpson marrying Edward, who abdicated the throne for her, Meghan is the first biracial royalty. Notably, Meghan split from her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in August 2013.

Since their first appearance at the Invictus Games, Meghan and Harry have not held back from showing their affection for each other. This is in sharp contrast to other royalty like William and Kate, who typically refrain from showing PDA.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex wore a Dior dress for baby Archie's christening—a departure from the usual British designers like McQueen.

While royals are expected to keep their shoes on at all times, Kate Middleton kept her shoes on at Manly Beach in 2014, and Princess Diana did the same at NSW Beach in Terrigal in 1983, the Duchess broke protocol in October when she ditched her footwear at Bondi Beach during a tour with her husband, Prince Harry.

Another first for royalty, unlike other royals, Markle has proven to be even more casual and approachable when greeting others. She has been often seen embracing people at various times. It is one rule that her late mum-in-law Princess Diana famously broke often as well.

