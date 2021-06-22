Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: Her 5 Best Movies

Meryl Streep, the brilliant Hollywood actor, turns 72 today. She is one of the greatest living actresses who is known for her stellar body of work.One of the most versatile, cinematic geniuses, Meryl has a certain command over her craft, a rare charm, a subtle, understated power that gets infused in her dialogue delivery and facial expressions.

Bearing testimony to her exceptional performances, the actress has around 21 Academy Awards and 32 Golden Globe Awards (GGA) nominations. She won 3 Oscars and 9 GGA so far.On the occasion of her birthday, here are the gorgeous actress’ top 5 memorable performances:

Sophie’s Choice: Meryl essays the role of a Polish immigrant, Sophie Zawistowski in this American drama film. She delivered a knockout performance adopting an eerie accent as a Holocaust survivor.The movie earned Meryl her first Academy Award in a leading role (the Best Actress category).

The Hours:Touted as the ‘best actress of her generation’, Meryl’s portrayal of Clarissa in the psychological drama film was extraordinary. It was based on Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway. Meryl brought about a certain elegance in the portrayal of the character’s struggles. The movie also starred Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman in key roles.

Julie & Julia: This biographical film had Meryl play Julia Child, a beloved American chef. In this Oscar-nominated role, Meryl shines exceptionally. She yet again delivers an incredibly nuanced, charismatic performance in this Nora Ephron directorial venture.

The Devil Wears Prada: This is by far the most popular, enduring film of Meryl. A screen adaptation of the novel by the same name, the movie had a huge cultural impact. Meryl’s body language, her sharp, crisp dialogue delivery won both audiences and critics’ love.

The brilliant actress channelized elegance, steeliness, calmness in the portrayal of Miranda Priestley who is a powerful fashion magazine editor.The film also starred Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt.

Kramer Vs Kramer: This American legal drama movie was immensely significant in Meryl’s career. Though she had less screen time, she left a long lasting impression.She played Joanna (Stern) Kramer with such poise, realistic touch and confidence that the role fetched Meryl her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

