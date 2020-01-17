Happy Birthday Michelle Obama: Powerful Quotes from Her Memoir Becoming

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns a year older on January 17. The first African-American First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama has not only defined herself as being a motivational orator, she is also a strong voice for women’s rights, youth education and wellness.

In 2018, her biography Becoming was published. The book went on to become the best-selling book of the year in the US, within 15 days of its publication.

In the book, Michelle has spoken about her life and journey as well as stories from her time in the White House, her experiences with motherhood and her bond with the former President and her husband Barack Obama.

On the occasion of Michelle Obama’s birthday, here are a few inspirational quotes from her memoir, Becoming.

-- “For me, becoming isn’t about arriving somewhere or achieving a certain aim. I see it instead as forward motion, a means of evolving, a way to reach continuously toward a better self. The journey doesn’t end.”

-- “So many of us go through life with our stories hidden, feeling ashamed or afraid when our whole truth doesn’t live up to some established ideal.”

-- “Even when it’s not pretty or perfect. Even when it’s more real than you want it to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.”

-- “Women endure entire lifetimes of these indignities—in the form of catcalls, groping, assault, oppression. These things injure us. They sap our strength. Some of the cuts are so small they’re barely visible. Others are huge and gaping, leaving scars that never heal. Either way, they accumulate. We carry them everywhere, to and from school and work, at home while raising our children, at our places of worship, anytime we try to advance.”

-- "You don't have to be somebody different to be important. You're important in your own right."

-- "What I have never been afraid of is to be a little silly, and you can engage people that way. My view is, first you get them to laugh, then you get them to listen."

-- "Walk away from friendships that make you feel small and insecure, and seek out people who inspire you and support you."

-- "I want kids to know: Don't wait for somebody to come along and tell you you're special. Because that may never happen."

-- "For me, education was power."

-- “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in life, it’s the power of using your voice. I tried my best to speak the truth and shed light on the stories of people who are often brushed aside.”

