Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus: Here are Her 5 Best Social Media Moments

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus turns 27 on November 23. The pop star has recently released her single Prisoner in collaboration with British singer Dua Lipa. The former Disney star, who played a double role in hit teenage series Hannah Montana, has shown her versatile roles through her singing and music videos. This includes her hard-hitting music video Wrecking Ball to her cosy and soft rock singing in Younger Now album that came out in 2017.

The singer separated from her husband and long-time boyfriend actor Liam Hemsworth earlier this year. She had released a song dedicated to her husband called Malibu back in 2017 that showed an all new side of her. However, since her separation, the singer has come a long way and will be releasing a brand new album next week, titled Plastic Hearts.

Miley is currently busy promoting her new album and gives us a glimpse into her creative process via Instagram. Take a look at some of her Instagram posts here:

Her most recent post is straight from the music video Prisoner with singer Dua Lipa. She expressed her gratitude to her fans who are rocking to the song. The video is about being in an abusive and controlling relationship which makes a person feel like a prisoner.

The popstar is seen in a riotous pink-and-gold Peony gown from designer Park Sohee's final-year collection, titled “The Girl In Full Bloom” as she performed on The Graham Norton Show in October. It was a voluminous cloud-like dress bursting with balloon sleeves and caged crinolines.

Known for her eccentric style and far away from subtle, Miley has even given her own twist to the 2020 essential face mask. In this picture, Miley is wearing a colourful mask with a tongue sticking out print.

Seen in this post, Miley is all about chic style. The monochrome picture shows the popstar in a Tom Ford creation accessorised by diamond jewellery.

In this picture, Miley is all about feeding the goats and has eventually titled it a G.O.A.T.

Happy birthday Miley. Keep entertaining us with your music.