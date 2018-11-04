Happy Birthday Milind Soman! 15 Times the Iron Man of India Set Fitness Goals

Milind Soman, the super model and actor, who makes everybody go weak in their knees turns 53 today! Over the years, the Iron Man of India has clearly been defying age with his fitness mantras which he has completely devoted his life to.He's often found cycling, running bare foot, hiking, swimming and inspiring others to remain fit through his triumphs.No wonder he earned the title 'Iron Man of India'.He made the country proud by completing, one of the world's toughest races, the Ironman Triathlon in Zurich which included 42.2km run, 3.8 km swim and 180.2 km cycle ride in 16 hours. Then 50 years old Milind covered the triathlon in 15 hours and 19 minutes. Bravo!Apart from being the poster boy for the 80s and 90s kids and appearing in several pop music videos like Made in India, he gradually has become the face of fitness. His Pinkathon runs are proof enough.We love how he takes to his Instagram page and updates his followers with his fitness regimes.It's time we take a hint from Captain Vyom and start working out to be his kind of fit in our 50s.Here are the best fitness and style statements by Milind Soman which prove he is probably the hottest and the fittest man of India.