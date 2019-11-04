Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 5 Pictures that Prove He is Effortlessly Handsome
Even at the age of 54, Milind Soman remains as desirable as he was in his modelling heydays. These pictures are proof.
Image: Instagram
Milind Soman, the one 'Made in India' man we've all dreamed of in the '90s, is celebrating his 54th birthday. The supermodel, actor and film producer is also a serious fitness enthusiast and promotes health and fitness on social media to inspire his followers.
As he turned 54 on Monday, he posted a picture from his recent Iceland trip to wish himself.
He is one showbiz personality who has defied ageing to still remain as desirable as he was in his modelling heydays. His fitness factor can give any young actor/model a run for his money. On his birthday, let's take a look at five pictures that show off his effortless charm.
The king of workouts
Inspiring his followers to exercise, Milind wrote, "Any exercise even for a minute is a good start."
#workoutwednesday did you run today ? 😊😊😊 or if not running, which activity did you choose to further your wellbeing ? Any exercise even for a minute, is a good start 😃 . . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #wednesday #run #run . . 📷 @dahiya_vinay Pangong Tso, 14000ft
Relaxing like never before!
Another example to prove that this man looks handsome even when he is "lying in the lap of Himalayas" and simply resting! His salt and pepper locks and beard accentuates his chiseled facial features.
#throwbackthursdays !! Lying in the lap of the Himalayas.. on the way to Mt Everest base camp 2017 😊 going to the mountains is always a challenge because it's so so difficult to come back ! On a mountain, everything is just that much clearer, all the things that you thought meant so much, just melt away into insignificance .. leaving you with nothing but you :) #mountainlover #dreamcatcher #dream #everest #Live2Inspire #begrateful #bepositive #love
What makes you happy
Sharing this picture from Silfra, Iceland, Milind wrote that one must always do what makes them happy. "Do what you need to do. Do what you have to. Do what you must. Do what makes you happy," the caption read.
Underwater backpacking
Only Milind can carry 12 kgs on his back while running underwater in a pool, and the water is 2 degree Celsius. This picture is an inspiration for all those who avoid running even on tracks, forget underwater!
Running with a 12kg backpack underwater while preparing for the dive in Iceland 10 days ago :) anything is possible with the right preparation, even a free dive in water that is 2°C 😃😃😃 Understand your goal and fix your priority, objective will be achievable! . . Do what it takes. . . #BeBetterEveryday #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #workoutwednesday #workoutmotivation #wednesday #icelandtravel #silfra @favreleuba
A smile to die for
Milind looks super adorable donning a hat in this picture from Bali.
In my beautiful @airbnb house in Bali 😁 #airbnb #ad . . Always be open to the idea of different hats. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a sportsman, a model, an actor or all of it together 😜 Because that's where your fate lies - beneath your hat 😋😋 . . #madhatter #keepchanging #keepgrowing #BeBetterEveryday #saturday #differentlook #baliindonesia #balionairbnb
