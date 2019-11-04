Happy Birthday Milind Soman: 5 Pictures that Prove He is Effortlessly Handsome

Milind Soman, the one 'Made in India' man we've all dreamed of in the '90s, is celebrating his 54th birthday. The supermodel, actor and film producer is also a serious fitness enthusiast and promotes health and fitness on social media to inspire his followers.

As he turned 54 on Monday, he posted a picture from his recent Iceland trip to wish himself.

He is one showbiz personality who has defied ageing to still remain as desirable as he was in his modelling heydays. His fitness factor can give any young actor/model a run for his money. On his birthday, let's take a look at five pictures that show off his effortless charm.

The king of workouts

Inspiring his followers to exercise, Milind wrote, "Any exercise even for a minute is a good start."

Relaxing like never before!

Another example to prove that this man looks handsome even when he is "lying in the lap of Himalayas" and simply resting! His salt and pepper locks and beard accentuates his chiseled facial features.

What makes you happy

Sharing this picture from Silfra, Iceland, Milind wrote that one must always do what makes them happy. "Do what you need to do. Do what you have to. Do what you must. Do what makes you happy," the caption read.

Underwater backpacking

Only Milind can carry 12 kgs on his back while running underwater in a pool, and the water is 2 degree Celsius. This picture is an inspiration for all those who avoid running even on tracks, forget underwater!

A smile to die for

Milind looks super adorable donning a hat in this picture from Bali.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.