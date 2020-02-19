Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: 10 lesser Known Facts About Stranger Things Actress

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her birthday on February 19. The teenager is not just one of the youngest actresses and models but is also a film producer and businesswoman. She rose to fame with her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut in films with the 2019 release Godzilla: King of the Monsters. On Millie Bobby Brown's 16th birthday today, here are lesser-known facts about the young star.

• At the age of 13, Millie Bobby Brown became one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history.

• In 2018, Brown became the youngest person to feature on the Times 100 list of the world's most influential people.

• Brown is the youngest member to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

• She made her debut in acting as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in which she essayed the role of young Alice.

• Brown was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Stranger Things.

• In 2018, she had lent her voice to The Sims 4 as the event coordinator of "Positivity Challenge".

• She debuted in modelling in 2017.

• In 2019, Brown became the ambassador of UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong campaign.

• Brown was born with partial hearing loss in one of her ears and as she grew up, she continued to lose hearing in the same ear.

• Brown will soon be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong. The actress will also be seen in a film adaption of Nancy Springer's book series Enola Holmes. She would also be seen in a book-to-movie rendering of Ali Benjamin's The Thing About Jellyfish.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.