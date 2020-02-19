Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: 10 lesser Known Facts About Stranger Things Actress

On Millie Bobby Brown's 16th birthday , here are some lesser known facts about the young star who shot to international fame with Netflix's Stranger Things.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 19, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: 10 lesser Known Facts About Stranger Things Actress
Image: Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her birthday on February 19. The teenager is not just one of the youngest actresses and models but is also a film producer and businesswoman. She rose to fame with her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut in films with the 2019 release Godzilla: King of the Monsters. On Millie Bobby Brown's 16th birthday today, here are lesser-known facts about the young star.

• At the age of 13, Millie Bobby Brown became one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history.

• In 2018, Brown became the youngest person to feature on the Times 100 list of the world's most influential people.

• Brown is the youngest member to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

• She made her debut in acting as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in which she essayed the role of young Alice.

• Brown was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Stranger Things.

• In 2018, she had lent her voice to The Sims 4 as the event coordinator of "Positivity Challenge".

• She debuted in modelling in 2017.

• In 2019, Brown became the ambassador of UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong campaign.

• Brown was born with partial hearing loss in one of her ears and as she grew up, she continued to lose hearing in the same ear.

• Brown will soon be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong. The actress will also be seen in a film adaption of Nancy Springer's book series Enola Holmes. She would also be seen in a book-to-movie rendering of Ali Benjamin's The Thing About Jellyfish.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram