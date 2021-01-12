Happy Birthday Mithila Palkar: Her 5 Adorable Social Media Moments

The shining face for television and internet, Mithila Palkar has already made a special place in the heart of her fans. Right from her acting debut in a Marathi short film to web series and Netflix special series, she has continuously been winning hearts. Her character in Little Things, Kavya, was dearly loved by the audience and gave Mithila sincere recognition.

Her latest film Tribhanga is due for release on January 15 on Netflix. In this movie, she will be sharing the screen with Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

On the actor’s birthday, we pick five of her best pictures on Instagram, where about 2.7 million fans adore her.

One of the latest pictures posted by Mithila shows her in a trendy outfit with old-fashioned sunglasses. The caption is quite appropriate to the expressions- Curious. Excited. Nervous.

A special and warm New Year wish by the actor for her Instagram fans is refreshing! In a bright yellow top, Mithila pouts for her fans with a New Year wish. Her messy hair looks like a cherry on the cake in this photo.

Styling herself in a typical Marathi attire, Mithila won her fans over quite adorably. Here she is seen holding a fish basket over her head like a fisherwoman, which is a traditional occupation of those in Maharashtra.

Just like the girl next door! Doning a casual look, Mithila looks like a simple, down-to-earth girl. Blue denim shorts, a white top, and white sneakers did not suit anyone better than her…

Mithila looks all jolly and full of life in this picture clicked on a boat deck. The wind is flowing through hair and she holds firmly to the rail, while posing in the camera. The picture overall looks sun-kissed.

Happy Birthday Mithila. May you keep entertaining us in movies.