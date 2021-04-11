Happy Birthday Mohit Suri: List of Top 5 Movies Directed by the Filmmaker

Mohit Suri is a prominent Indian director with a substantial number of hit films to his credit. The birthday boy began his career as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt in films like Kasoor, Footpath and Awara Paagal Deewana. Ever since, he has come a long way as a full-fledged filmmaker, roping in top stars of Bollywood to work in his movies.

Hailing from the prominent Bhatt family, Suri’s cousins are Alia, Shaheen and Emraan Hashmi; and he is married to actress Udita Goswami.

As the director turns a year older, let’s take a look at his top 5 movies:

Suri’s directorial venture Zeher was a mystery thriller produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie was based on the American film Out of Time. It starred Shamita Shetty, Udita Goswami and Emraan Hashmi. The songs were immensely popular. This was Suri’s debut movie that fetched him the nomination in the Screen Award for Best Debut Director.This psychological thriller that was a quasi-sequel to the hugely popular movie Murder, went on to become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies in 2011. It marked Suri’s entry into the much-coveted 100 crore club. This movie starred Emraan and Jaqueline Fernandes in lead roles.The flick witnessed huge commercial success at the box-office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, this romantic musical continued to maintain the tag of highest grossing Bollywood movies in 2013 as well.A huge blockbuster movie that once again secured his position in the 100-crore club in the box office was Ek Villain, an action thriller film starring Shraddha and Sidharth Malhotra. It earned him a nomination in the Most Entertaining Director category.A second instalment from the Raaz series, this was a supernatural horror film starring Emraan, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman. According to box office, the movie got the biggest weekend collections in the first 3 days of release itself. It became the highest grossing horror film in India in 2009.

