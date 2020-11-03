Happy Birthday Monali Thakur: Playlist of Her Best Songs

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur celebrates her 35th birthday of November 3. The singer was born in a family of musicians, with her father Shakti Thakur and sister Mehuli Thakur both prominent names in Bengali music industry. From a young age, she was trained in the art of Indian classical music, a dedicated life-long commitment to the art reflects in all her songs and melodies.

She made her on-screen debut with Indian Idol 2 and placed ninth on the reality show. Despite the fame of her father in Bengal, it was a struggle for her to get a foothold in Bollywood. Then she got her big break in 2008 with Race (after two non-famous songs) and two of her songs- Zara Zara Touch Me and Khwaab Dekhe became sensations.

However, singing isn’t her only talent as she has appeared in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Lakshmi and many Bengali films.

She recently revealed that she secretly got married in 2017 after the release of her video- Dil Ka Fitoor in June this year. Her husband, Swedish restaurateur Maik Richter features in her romantic track.

To celebrate her birthday, let’s have a look at her five most famous songs in Bollywood:

1. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage- 2015

This soulful romantic song from the film Dum Laga ke Haisha resulted in her first-ever National Award for playback singing. YRF productions labelled this song on their playlist as “magical rendition with an innate romantic feel” which describes this number perfectly.

2. Cham Cham- 2016

This became a sensation almost overnight, like a modern classic rain dance anthem. From the film Baaghi, it features Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the video but Monali’s voice is what really makes the song come alive. It is one of the most played T-series songs with over 823,744,302 views on YouTube.

3. Sawaar Loon- 2013

Possibly one of her most loved songs by the audience of all ages. This track from Lootera has the vibes of a classic from the sixties or seventies with folksy background music and her super melodious voice. The number won her a Filmfare award for best playback song.

4. Aga Bai- 2012

This raunchy number from Aiyyaa was a change of pace for both Rani Mukherjee (featured in the video) and Monali. On a very different wavelength than most of her songs, the song goes on to prove her range as a vocal artist.

5. Badri ki Dulhaniya- 2017

The upbeat dance number from Badrinath ki Dulhaniya can make even the laziest tap to the beat. The vocal range in this song is amazing to prove her mettle as an artist.

Happy birthday Monali Thakur!