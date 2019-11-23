Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 Pics with Samantha Akkineni That Define Love

On Naga Chaitanya’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best pictures with wife Samantha Akkineni.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 Pics with Samantha Akkineni That Define Love
Image: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Actor Naga Chaitanya, the elder son of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has turned 33 this year. Chaitanya debuted in the year 2009, with debut director Vasu Varma’s ‘Josh’. The film performed average at the box office but Chaitanya won the Filmfare award (South) as best debut male actor.

His first critical and commercial success came in 2010, with the film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. However, his most promising performance till date has been in the film ‘Veduka Chudham’ in 2017, which went on to earn massive numbers in the box office.

In his personal life, Chaitanya was in a long-term on and off relationship with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the two got engaged in January 2017 and finally tied the knot in October 2017.

On Chaitanya’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best pictures with wife Samantha Akkineni.

Together we fly

Though they look very tired in this picture, the way Samantha is resting on her husband’s shoulder is all that love is. She has rightly written, “In the end ... nothing else matters”.

View this post on Instagram

In the end ... nothing else matters ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Soul refueling Sunday

Sundays are all about lying back and chilling at home with your loved ones. And it seems like Chaitanya and Samantha are really enjoying their time together with their adorable doggo.

View this post on Instagram

Soul refuelling #sundaybumday @chayakkineni and 🐶

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Smile wide

How happy do these two look, deeply in love? The scenic background combined with the couple’s widest smiles is giving a happier vibe to the picture.

Must dine together

The stylish couple is setting major fashion goals in this picture. Twinning in black, the couple look ravishing on their dinner date.

View this post on Instagram

One of the best meals ever ! @danigarcia7

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) on

Blissfully happy

Chaitanya seems to be having real fun chilling with his wife at a wedding.

View this post on Instagram

Wedding chilling .. with the Mrs

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram