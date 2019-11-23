Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 Pics with Samantha Akkineni That Define Love

Actor Naga Chaitanya, the elder son of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has turned 33 this year. Chaitanya debuted in the year 2009, with debut director Vasu Varma’s ‘Josh’. The film performed average at the box office but Chaitanya won the Filmfare award (South) as best debut male actor.

His first critical and commercial success came in 2010, with the film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. However, his most promising performance till date has been in the film ‘Veduka Chudham’ in 2017, which went on to earn massive numbers in the box office.

In his personal life, Chaitanya was in a long-term on and off relationship with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, the two got engaged in January 2017 and finally tied the knot in October 2017.

On Chaitanya’s 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best pictures with wife Samantha Akkineni.

Together we fly

Though they look very tired in this picture, the way Samantha is resting on her husband’s shoulder is all that love is. She has rightly written, “In the end ... nothing else matters”.

Soul refueling Sunday

Sundays are all about lying back and chilling at home with your loved ones. And it seems like Chaitanya and Samantha are really enjoying their time together with their adorable doggo.

Smile wide

How happy do these two look, deeply in love? The scenic background combined with the couple’s widest smiles is giving a happier vibe to the picture.

Must dine together

The stylish couple is setting major fashion goals in this picture. Twinning in black, the couple look ravishing on their dinner date.

Blissfully happy

Chaitanya seems to be having real fun chilling with his wife at a wedding.

