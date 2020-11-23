Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Check Out His 5 Adorable Moments with Samantha Akkineni

Popular Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya turns a year older on November 23. Born to Akkineni Nagarjuna, the actor is known for his works in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Premam and Majili. Chaitanya is happily married to actress Samantha Akkineni.

The two met as early as 2009. That year, they made their acting debut together with the film Ye Maaya Chesave and the Cupid struck. Their on-screen chemistry was believable and fans loved them together and started referring to them as, “ChaySam”. However, it was not until 2017 when the much-in-love duo got hitched. The couple said that they took quite some time before they settled down together. Early 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged. Later that year, they tied the knot in a dreamy setup in Goa. Their matrimony was undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and star-studded weddings of Tollywood. On the occasion of Chaitanya’s 33rd birthday today, let’s look at some moment of Chaysam that will leave you gushing:

On social media, especially Instagram, Chaitanya usually keeps it low profile. While his wife is an Instagrammer, Chaitanya has a very limited appearance. This adorable photo shared by the actor is truly hearts. It is amazing to see how the couple manage to twin without making it too obvious.

A sweet photo with a sweet caption. The couple has spent nearly a decade together but yet manage to make it seem like they just started dating. Chaitanya captioned this click as, “Wedding chilling .. with the Mrs.”

Samantha is known for her husband's appreciation posts. It was no exception, when it came to celebrating their wedding anniversary. She wrote on Instagram, “You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkinen️.”

Samantha had the sweetest birthday wish for hubby dearest, last year. She shared a photo of herself with Chaitanya posing with ear-to-ear smiles and wrote, “Happy birthday my @chayakkineni... Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband.️”

Just sweet nothings. This heart-warming moment is a true testament of the pair’s fairy-tale love story. In this click, their smiles reach their eyes, which says it all.

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya! He will next feature in Love Story, opposite Sai Pallavi.